Kate Upton Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Upton is married to Houston Astros pitcher, Justin Verlander.

Kate Upton is pregnant. The 26-year-old model took to Instagram to make the announcement to her 5.9 million followers. Upton posted a photo of herself in a sunny locale wearing a red pantsuit and white sunglasses. We can also see a hint of a baby bump under the waistband of her pants.

“Pregnant in Miami,” she wrote in the caption of the photo before tagging her husband, Justin Verlander, a pitcher for The Houston Astros.

Verlander has not posted the pregnancy news on his Instagram page as of writing.

According to Fox News, the two wed in Italy last year, days after the Astros won The World Series. They had been dating for three years by the time he popped the question.

Earlier this year, Verlander opened up about how he met his now pregnant wife in an interview with Fox, revealing that a video game brought them together.

“We met back when I was involved in a video game shoot, MLB 2K12,” he said. “Honestly, the relationship just blossomed over the years. We were friends for a long time and then we finally decided — let’s give this a shot.”

He also admitted that they’ve had challenges spending quality time together since their schedules are so tight.

“I have been to some of her shows, but our schedules are so tough,” the 35-year-old pitcher added. “On my off-season, I try to get out and support her when I can.”

Since she broke the news of her pregnancy online, Upton has received well-wishes from some of her celebrity friends.

E! Online reports that fellow model, Christie Brinkley congratulated her in person as they are both in Miami for Swim Week. Upton is working as a mentor for younger models at the event for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s #SISwimSearch competition and is scheduled to make some additional appearances, baby bump and all.

According to E!, model Irina Shayk also commented on Upton’s pregnancy announcement photo with a heart and a kiss emoji. Shayk was recently pregnant as well.

Kate Upton got her big break in modeling back in 2011 when she scored her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. She has since appeared on the swimsuit edition’s front cover in 2012, 2015, and 2017. She made further headlines in 2012 when a video of her dancing to the Rej3ctz’s song, “Cat Daddy” was posted on YouTube. The video was subsequently removed from the platform because of alleged violations of their rules about sexual content, Biography notes. But it has since been re-uploaded to the site. Upton later appeared on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon and performed the dance that helped her go viral.