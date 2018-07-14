Donald Trump Breaks Royal Protocol By Making Queen Elizabeth Wait 15 Minutes To Meet Him

He also turned his back to the Queen - something else which is Not Done.

Donald Trump broke royal protocol by making Queen Elizabeth wait 15 minutes to meet with him, Newsweek is reporting. He also broke royal protocol in a multitude of other ways, all being pointed out by English Twitter users.

Queen Elizabeth has now met with 13 U.S. presidents during her reign, but her visit with Donald Trump has likely been the most controversial. Rather than making an official state visit, which would be at Buckingham Palace accompanied by parades and similar pomp and circumstance, Trump is calling the U.K. visit a “working visit.” And his meeting with the Queen for tea is a low-key affair, taking place at Windsor Castle accompanied by a Guard of Honor, as it’s called.

It’s either Trump was not properly briefed on royal protocol, or he simply threw it out the window, because he committed at least three breaches of etiquette during the visit.

First, he made the Queen wait. Newsweek reports that he made her wait 15 minutes, while USA Today reports that it was more like 10 minutes, and it may not have been his fault, although the paper didn’t elaborate on what happened. Regardless, the monarch could be seen angrily checking her watch while waiting for the president.

In the second breach of etiquette, Trump turned his back on the Queen. He then stopped in front of her, forcing the 92-year-old woman to walk awkwardly around him. That’s actually a pretty big deal: even Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, always walks a couple of steps behind her. And British politicians, when they meet with her, back out of the room so as not to turn their back on her.

And in a final breach, he left his jacket open, and his tie trailing behind him. USA Today writer Maria Puente admits that, as these things go, that’s an exceptionally minor “offense,” but an offense it is.

Regardless, English Twitter users are having a field day.

Matthew McGregor, who admits he has no love for the monarchy, is nevertheless insulted on behalf of the Queen.

“I’m not a monarchist by any stretch of the imagination but this is such an insult to Britain. Absolutely clueless, classless, thoughtless, lacking in any dignity and without a shred of respect.”

Ian Beck harkened back to a more, shall we say, “direct” approach to those who insult the monarch.

“Trump has also turned his back on the Queen. I have always believed this to be a mortal insult to a monarch. #offwithhishead #pulledapartbyhorses.”

As of this writing, Trump has left London – where he was greeted by tens of thousands of protesters and a giant balloon resembling a cartoon version of him dressed as a baby – and is now in Scotland, where he was also greeted by protests.