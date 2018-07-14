“Well Below Par”: Donald Trump Welcomed By Flying Protester At His Own Golf Course In Scotland

The protester flew a few feet above Trump's head.

The UK is truly turning on the style when it comes to protesting against Donald Trump.

After the American president said that he felt “unwelcome” in London with mayor Sadiq Khan giving permission for an inflatable baby Trump to fly over the city’s skies during his visit, Trump was greeted in an equally ingenious manner when he arrived at his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland.

As the Evening Standard reported, Trump headed to his golf resort after arriving in Scotland for a two-day visit. While he would have expected his staff at the golf resort to cheer him on now that he was visiting his property for the first time since becoming president, he was in for a surprise when a flying Greenpeace activist flew over the skies with a banner that read: “Well below par. #Resist”

Trump’s security detail, in hyper-protective mode, was ready with snipers from the roof of the golf resort building as the protester reportedly flew a few feet above the president’s head. There has been no word from Donald Trump about how welcome he feels in Scotland, but to be greeted like this in his own resort is certain to dampen his mood after a tense UK trip, which the British media dubbed “as a wrecking visit by the ally from hell.”

A paraglider took to the skies over @RealDonaldTrump’s golf resort in Scotland as the President arrived for a two-day stay #TrumpUKVisit Trump protest was biggest in years: https://t.co/pe93Kn0g25 pic.twitter.com/ZlEKJZauAo — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 13, 2018

Ben Stewart, from the Greenpeace activist group, said that PM Theresa May had made a calamitous decision by inviting Donald Trump to the UK, and as a result the people of United Kingdom had no option but to protest the “worst president ever.”

“The vast majority of British people are appalled by his words and deeds. He is, simply, the worst president ever. That’s why we flew over him with a message branding him well below par.”

Trump’s UK visit was plagued with overwhelming protests and an ill-timed interview he gave to the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid, The Sun, in which he warned PM Theresa May of being soft in pulling out of the EU, even going on to say that the US would have to reconsider its trade practices with the United Kingdom. He was soon made to eat his words as criticism grew, with Trump terming the reported passages as “fake news” despite audio tapes available of the same.

Not unlike what happened in London, Trump’s Scotland visit began with a huge protest in Glasgow’s George Square, while many protesters staged a demo on the tarmac of Prestwick Airport as soon as he arrived.

By all accounts, he is not having the time he hoped for in the UK.