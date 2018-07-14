Student Dies When Instructor Pushes Her Off Roof In Demonstration Of Safety Net

A 19 year old student in India died in an bizarre safety accident on July 12th. A trainer was teaching a safety lesson that involved her jumping off of a building onto a safety net held by other students below. When the student refused, the man pushed her. The drill was supposed to be for disaster preparedness instead just ended up an actual disaster.

Police in the city Coimbatore, where the event happened, have arrested the trainer named Arumugham and also registered a case against the college. Arumugham is charged with causing death due to negligence. Arumugham was an impersonator and not an actual instructor.

A senior government official explained to BBC, “The college didn’t apply for permission for any such training. This is against the law. Any school or college has to get prior permission from the government before conducting an exercise like this. Police are investigating the issue and the trainer has been arrested.” Police are also interrogating the principal of the school.

A video was taken of the incident and you can clearly see that the instructor pushed her and that she, herself, did not want to jump. India Today posted the video today accompanying their article.

According to India Today, the student was from Alandurai village in Coimbatore district. Logeshwari was pursuing her Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) at the private college called Kalaimagal College of Arts and Science.

A twitter used named Shabbir Ahmed tweeted the fake letter the college received claiming they were apart of the Disaster Management Authority and were conducting a “Disaster Management Awareness” program. It is not confirmed that this is the actual letter the school received.

One can easily find out this is a fake letter & wonder why the #Kovai #Kalaimagal college authorities couldn't find out… Look at how the letter begins…"Our Government" & @ndmaindia has @gmail id ???? the College allowed him to conduct drills? ???? #CoimbatoreDisasterDrill pic.twitter.com/E11IshgbJe — Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) July 13, 2018

The student, Logeshwari, received fatal neck injuries when she hit the ground and did not make it to the security net that other students below were holding.

The college has yet to release a statement about the incident. Though the college authorities did rush her to the hospital as soon as possible, unfortunately she was considered dead on arrival.

The National Disaster Management Authority, which stages mock disaster drills across India, said it did not organise or sanction Thursday’s event. The instructor also was not certified to teach the course. It is unclear how or if the college knew this information and still went through with it.