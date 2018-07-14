Selena Gomez Spotted On Film Set With Rumored Boyfriend, Caleb Stevens

She’s been spotted looking extra happy this week — is a new love interest causing her glee?

What’s a girl to do when her on-again, off-again ex gets engaged to another woman? Find herself a new man, of course.

And that’s just what a happy Selena Gomez seems to be doing following the recent announcement that her longtime love, pop star Justin Bieber, asked model Hailey Baldwin to marry him.

On Thursday, July 12, the 25-year-old brought her rumored new boyfriend, 18-year-old Caleb Stevens, with her to the Fleischmanns, New York, set of her new movie, The Dead Don’t Die, according to TMZ.

In the pictures from the film’s set obtained by TMZ, Gomez is wearing an orange T-shirt with both of the standard sex symbols for male and female in the upper left corner, denim short-shorts, and fuzzy slippers.

Meanwhile, Caleb is wearing a gray T-shirt, black athletic shorts with a gray stripe down the side, Puma socks (a brand that Gomez serves as an ambassador for), and dirty sneakers.

The Daily Mail reported that the two were first spotted together in May at a Taylor Swift concert in California.

They were then spotted together again, in New York City, last weekend, according to another Daily Mail report.

And, on Wednesday, July 11, People noted that they were seen leaving the same cabin — but separately — in upstate New York where she is filming.

Selena Gomez Heads Back to Work With Rumored Younger Boyfriend in Tow https://t.co/0dfBuZ0O58 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 14, 2018

Stevens is the younger brother of one of Gomez’s closest friends, Raquelle Stevens. The seven-years-younger cutie graduated from California’s Loyola High School of Los Angeles in June, 2017.

Neither Gomez nor Stevens have commented on their rumored coupling, but some media outlets are reporting that they are not in a relationship.

“They’re absolutely only friends,” an insider told People. “They’re not dating.”

2k18 A post shared by Caleb Stevens (@calebpstevens) on Jan 2, 2018 at 10:12am PST

TMZ said that while on set with Gomez, the teenager made a run for Cheetos and iced coffee.

So, if Steven is not her new beau, then maybe he is just serving as her personal assistant. But spending all that time together could definitely lead to something more.

Gomez’s upcoming flick, The Dead Don’t Die, began filming earlier this week and, according to the Catskill Mountain News, will continue shooting Mondays through Fridays until Aug. 21.

Written and directed by Jim Jarmusch (Coffee and Cigarettes) for Focus Features, the movie is described as a zombie comedy. However, its actual plot is still unknown.

The film also stars Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloë Sevigny, Daniel Craig, Rosie Perez, Steve Buscemi, Austin Butler, and Tilda Swinton.

“The Heart Wants What It Wants” singer has reportedly dated a few famous faces over the years, including Nick Jonas, Taylor Lautner, Zedd, and The Weeknd.

Her most famous relationship was with Justin Bieber. They have been on-again, off-again since 2010, and their last breakup was just this past March.

The voice of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation‘s Mavis Dracula, which opened in theaters today, has yet to publicly comment on her ex’s engagement.