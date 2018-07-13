Kelly Ripa Shares That She And Her Husband, Mark Consuelos, Broke Up One Week Before Eloping In Las Vegas

'We broke up the week before we got married...'

Turns out, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos almost didn’t make it.

The couple recently celebrated 22 years of marriage this past May and they’re constantly doting over each other on their respective Instagram pages. But before tying the knot in 1996, it may come as a shock to some that Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos almost never made it to the altar.

People shares that Ripa recently sat down for an interview with the Betches: Comments By Celebs podcast, where she dished on a number of topics, including her love life and marriage. Turns out, right before the couple tied the knot in Vegas, Ripa says that they actually broke up just a week before. It was quite the whirlwind, with the couple getting back together less than a week after breaking up and then eloping in Las Vegas.

“We broke up the week before we got married … He popped the question the day before we got married, but that day, that very day that we got back together, we were at a taping of Regis and Kathie Lee. It was their Mother’s Day special. They were pre-taping it, and one of the dreams of one of the mothers was to meet Mark and me. We were her favorite characters on All My Children.”

Ripa doesn’t quite remember meeting the fan on Live With Regis and Kathie Lee, but she thinks that she and Consuelos either drove out a car together to surprise the woman or they may have pushed out a new pool table together. Either way, she said that the whole thing was all “so connected” with her and her now husband reuniting on the show, and then as fans know, Ripa eventually took over Kathie Lee’s gig.

For those who follow Ripa and Consuelos on Instagram, it’s no secret that the pair are still totally in love with each other. Just a week ago, Ripa shared a photo of her husband to her Instagram page, confessing that she missed him already following their vacation to Greece. It is assumed that Ripa headed back to their home in New York City while Consuelos headed to Canada to film his hit show Riverdale.

“#tbt last week in Paros, #greecemissing @instasuelos already, but already moved to his side of the bed???? #daddy,” she lovingly wrote.

The photo earned the Live With Kelly and Ryan host a ton of attention with 45,000 likes in addition to 450-plus comments. Of course, many fans commented to gush over how sweet the couple are together.

And can you really blame them?