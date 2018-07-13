Ewan McGregor’s Daughter Called His Girlfriend, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, ‘A Piece Of Trash’

It’s never a good feeling to know that your daughter disapproves of your girlfriend but when you’re famous — and she bad-mouths her by calling her a piece of trash, well that can end up causing embarrassment on an epic scale, or so seems the case with Ewan McGregor’s daughter Clara, who made her feelings about his girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead abundantly clear, reports PEOPLE.

The pair has been dating publicly since November, and it appears that his daughter, who is 22-years-old, isn’t happy about it. McGregor filed for divorce from her mother, Eve Mavrakis, back in October but that doesn’t seem to make it any easier. A source revealed to PEOPLE that the couple had actually separated in May of 2017. The brouhaha happened when Clara commented on a picture that a fan account posted of Winstead.

“Most beautiful and talented woman on earth??????????????? oh man y’all are delusional. The girl is a piece of trash 🙂 x”

According to PEOPLE, “Clara’s comment on her verified account comes over a month after her estranged parents reunited to celebrate her graduation from New York University at the end of May.”

She posted a picture of herself with her parents, along with the caption, “that’s a wrap. Thank you to my wonderful parents for giving me the gift of a full education. I feel truly grateful for this experience. AND that’s the last time I’m ever wearing bright purple. Peace out Bobcats.”

The graduate received a lot of blowback for her comment on that image of Winstead, with her supporters having since followed Clara to her own account, commenting on her posts.

“How can you say she looks awesome – this girl is a piece of trash????,” said Instagram user, missgracie13.

“@claramcgregor but you make ‘movies’ that no ones ever going to see?? So who’s the real trash??????” said another who goes by the handle grammaster_savage.

The actress/model doesn’t seem to be holding a grudge against her father though, as she’s posted a few throwback photos to herself with her father on set, with a heart as the caption.

???? ❤️ A post shared by claramcgregor (@claramcgregor) on Jun 27, 2018 at 12:27pm PDT

McGregor and Winstead starred in Fargo together. There were rumors that they’d split back in February, as previously reported by Inquisitr, because Winstead was tired of being labeled a “homewrecker,” but those rumors seemed to contradict another report that showed the two still very much together.

As for his daughter’s comment about his girlfriend, PEOPLE reached out to McGregor’s rep for comment but hasn’t heard back.