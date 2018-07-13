Katharine McPhee Spotted Without Engagement Ring During ‘Broadway In The Park’ Rehearsal

Fans eager for a look at McPhee's ring got a major letdown.

Katharine McPhee was spotted at a ‘Broadway In The Park’ rehearsal on Thursday, but any fans who may have been hoping for a glimpse of her engagement ring were in for a big disappointment. People Magazine published a photo of the actress/singer on their website and the ring finger on her left hand is bare.

McPhee, 34, is currently engaged to music producer, David Foster, 68. Foster has been married four times before. His most high-profile marriage was to Yolanda Hadid of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Foster and Hadid’s divorce was finalized in May, per a report by Entertainment Tonight.

But maybe fifth time’s the charm. He recently spoke openly about his engagement to McPhee in an interview with Access Live and said that they are taking all the attention aroung their relationship in stride.

“We’re all happy,” said Foster, 68. “And you know, for some reason, the two of us, one plus one makes four instead of two. So it seems like it’s interesting news to people, so we’re just gonna roll with it.”

During the interview, Foster also confirmed that he first met McPhee during her season of American Idol back in 2006. He revealed that during their first meeting he told her that she had a “bright future” ahead of her. Little did either of them know that the future would include an engagement to each other.

McPhee who stars on CBS’ recently canceled action-drama, Scorpion took to Instagram to let fans know that he proposed to her “under the stars” on a mountain in Italy. Apparently, during the proposal he made a joke that he could ask her to marry him or throw her off the cliff.

A post shared by Katharine McPhee (@katharinemcphee) on Jul 3, 2018 at 10:37am PDT

Even before their engagement, McPhee was open about her admiration for her current fiance.

“… I just pinch myself when I get to spend time with him on a personal level,” McPhee told Entertainment Tonight in September 2017. “I love his outlook on life and how he treats people. He’s really a special person in my life.”

The former American Idol contestant went on to add that her future husband often reminds her that they are lucky to “do what they do.” He’s still a simple guy from Canada, she said, even though he’s worked with the best of the best during his long and notable career in the

And she seems to have fit in well with David’s family too. His 35-year-old daughter Erin calle he amazing in an interview with People Magazine.

“My dad is kind of a hopeless romantic, and Katherine’s awesome,” she said. “We really, really like her, and we’ve known her for a really long time. And if he’s happy, we’re happy.”

There’s no word yet on when or where they plan to wed.