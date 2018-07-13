‘Downton Abbey’ Film Gets Green Light, Original Cast On Board

When Downton Abbey finally ended its award-winning run on PBS, hearts were breaking at the thought of never hearing another witty retort from Violet, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, or seeing the love stories of John and Anna Bates or Mrs. Hughes and Carson, but now comes word that not only will you be able to see their adventures continue — but it will be on the Big Screen as a film has gotten the green light, reports TVLine. They also report that the original cast will be returning for the film, which will be written by the creator of the show, Julian Fellowes. Executive producer Gareth Neame released a statement about the upcoming film that’s sure to get fans very excited.

“When the television series drew to a close it was our dream to bring the millions of global fans a movie and now, after getting many stars aligned, we are shortly to go into production. Julian’s script charms, thrills and entertains and in Brian Percival’s hands we aim to deliver everything that one would hope for as Downton comes to the big screen.”

Rumors about a two-hour wrap-up movie started even before the show’s finale on television aired, with hopes seemingly dashed since it has taken so long. The finale aired on March 6, 2016, and since then, many of the cast have moved on to other projects.

Michelle Dockery, who played Lady Mary, has gone on to star in the mini-series Godless as well as the TV series Good Behavior. Joanne Froggatt, who played Anna, appeared alongside Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams and Elle Fanning in the film Mary Shelley. That’s just a couple of the stars, but Downton Abbey was an incredible experience for the cast so getting them to return probably didn’t take a lot of arm twisting.

While a release date for the film hasn’t been announced, film production will begin this summer. Focus Features and Universal Pictures International are on board for worldwide distributing of the film. The plot isn’t being revealed, which isn’t a surprise. There weren’t a lot of spoilers for the show, which debuted in 2010, during its six-season run on PBS. Fans aren’t the only ones who are pleased about revisiting Downton. Some of the cast has taken to social media to express their joy.

“Are you as excited as us about the Downton movie?! #itsofficial #downtonabbey,” shared Froggatt, while Dockery added, “The secret’s out… Thrilled to announce that #DowntonAbbey is coming to the big screen. Filming to commence this summer @downtonabbey_official.”