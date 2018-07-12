Justin Hartley, Mandy Moore Snubbed For Emmy Nominations, ‘This Is Us’ Fans Say They Were Robbed

Fan are furious that the 'This Is Us' stars' emotional scenes were overlooked for Emmy nods.

This Is Us received eight nominations for the 2018 Emmy Awards, but two of the biggest stars on the NBC drama were snubbed in the acting categories. While Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia scored back-to-back Emmy nominations for their roles on the hit show, their co-stars Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley were snubbed for their standout Season 2 performances, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The snubs for Hartley and Moore were the most shocking. Moore, who plays matriarch Rebecca Pearson in the show, started the season off with a powerful scene in which she broke down in front of the burnt-out remains of the Pearson home after it caught fire. Moore, who had not seen the blackened set before the first take, screamed in hysterics at the end of the scene. Later in the season, Moore nailed another scene in which she found out her husband Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) had died after complications from the fire.

For Hartley, his best Emmy shot came in the showcase episode “Number One.” Hartley had several key scenes in the episodes, including a monologue in his character Kevin’s high school football field and a later scene in which he broke down in front of his one-night stand’s house after he realized he lost the necklace his father had given him.

While they were overlooked by the Television Academy, both Justin Hartley and Mandy Moore took to Twitter to congratulate their co-stars on their Emmy nods. Hartley tweeted, “A huge congrats to @MiloVentimiglia @SterlingKBrown and my entire @NBCThisisUs family on the @TheEmmys noms!!!! Lots of talent, hard work, and heart is poured into this incredible show. Couldn’t be prouder to be part of it!!”

And Moore wrote, “Congrats to our remarkable #ThisIsUs family, cast and crew on 8 #emmy nominations including drama series! @MiloVentimiglia and @SterlingKBrown plus #roncephasjones and #GeraldMcRaney (plus costumes makeup and music). So much gratitude for the recognition!!”

But fans weren’t as forgiving. Several fans took to social media to call out the Television Academy for the snub of the two This Is Us stars, with some saying Hartley and Moore were “robbed.” Many named Mandy Moore’s hospital scene and Justin Hartley’s solo episode as Emmy worthy. You can see some of the Twitter reaction below.

i know mandy moore did not do that whole hospital sequence and justin hartley didn't do his whole solo episode just to be ROBBED LIKE THAT!!!!!! — abby (@rcksmichonne) July 12, 2018

I mean, I come from the “just give Sterling K. Brown every award you possibly can always” camp, but Justin Hartley and Mandy Moore each gave performances this season of #ThisIsUs that shook me to the core. I’m shocked they weren’t nominated. #Emmys — Megan Etzel (@megetz) July 12, 2018

justin hartley didn’t cry his heart out on a high school football field while rekindling terrible memories of his high school experience and his dad dying to be robbed of an emmy — steph (@deansfreckIes) July 12, 2018

mandy moore & justin hartley were highkey robbed — j. (@madamepettys) July 12, 2018

How did Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley still get snubbed this year? What will it take?! — Danielle Purdy???? (@xoxodaniellex3) July 12, 2018

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman previously told ET he felt that Moore, especially, has been “underrated” for her performances. As for Hartley, he has been haunted by “hot guy” roles. Hartley previously scored a Daytime Emmy nod for his work on The Young & the Restless, but this could have been his year to get noticed for his primetime work.

This Is Us returns to NBC this fall.