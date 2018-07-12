‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Having Doubts About Her Final Rose Pick & May Pull An Arie, Claims ‘Life & Style’

Is there trouble in paradise already for 'Bachelorette' star Becca Kufrin and her final rose recipient?

New rumors are starting to swirl that Bachelorette Becca Kufrin may not be in such a great place with her final rose recipient and fiance, despite saying shortly after filming that she had finally found her Mr. Right. The finale is right around the corner and spoilers from Life & Style claim that Kufrin is second-guessing her decision.

Life & Style claims that Becca Kufrin has been starting to worry that she chose the wrong guy at her final rose ceremony. As the Inquisitr has previously detailed, photos from those final moments emerged shortly after filming wrapped and made her choice quite clear. The Bachelorette spoilers have indicated that Blake Horstmann and Garrett Yrigoyen are Becca’s final two, and she leaves the Maldives engaged to Garrett.

A supposed insider says that while Kufrin was confident about Yrigoyen after the engagement, she’s been having regrets and things have cooled off. She supposedly is realizing more and more how little she and her guy have in common, and in watching the show back now, she’s said to be seeing things that concern her. The source says that Becca is now thinking she may have made a mistake and that she’s now discovering things that could be a problem.

Hometowns and heartbreak go hand-in-hand. What's about to go down?! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/4YHTDqfJaq — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 12, 2018

“She doesn’t think she had enough of an open mind with the other guys. She just spent so much of her time chasing the winner… He charmed her, she fell in love and she thought she could imagine forever with him… She’s learning things about him that she never knew before. It was all such a whirlwind when she fell in love with him. And she can’t help but think she made a rash decision.”

As those who have been following this Bachelorette season closely know, there has been some drama related to Garrett since filming took place. It emerged that Yrigoyen had liked a number of controversial posts on Instagram and these likes seemed to reflect views in direct contrast to Kufrin’s. She defended him, and he apologized, but it would be understandable if this situation created a wedge in their relationship.

Gossip guru Reality Steve recently confirmed that Becca and Garrett have been having regular visits since getting engaged, and he hasn’t shared any rumors of trouble between them. In fact, as this report emerged, he shared the link via Twitter and said that the timing is about right for outlets to start coming up with dramatic, but not necessarily accurate, headlines.

Is Becca Kufrin regretting her decision to pick Garrett Yrigoyen and rethinking her decision to let Blake Horstmann go? Would she really consider pulling an Arie and break things off with Yrigoyen in hopes of giving things another shot with Horstmann? The Bachelorette spoilers hint that there is a lot of drama ahead leading up to the finale and fans will be anxious to see if anything solid comes of these rumors.