Kylie Jenner Shares Brand New Video Of Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner is finally showing off her baby daughter, Stormi Webster, again. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently shared a brand new video of herself and her little girl having a sweet moment via social media.

In a video shared to Instagram by a Kylie Jenner fan page, Jenner is seen giving her baby girl some sweet kisses and little Stormi reaches up to tug on her mother’s hair. As many fans know, Kylie has not been sharing photos or videos of Stormi’s face for weeks. The reality star deleted all of her social media posts featuring her daughter’s face, and revealed that she would no longer be showing off her little girl.

However, it seems that Kylie has changed her mind. This week she posted the sweet video of an intimate moment between her and her daughter, and fans loved every second of the clip. Baby Stormi looks happier than ever as she gets affection and attention from her mother. Fans loved seeing Kylie and Stormi together again on social media, and couldn’t help but notice that the makeup mogul has slowly started to share more and more photos and videos of her daughter on social media for her followers to see.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner recently revealed that she’s in love with baby Stormi’s full lips, calling her daughter’s mouth “perfect.” Jenner told her fans that she was praying that Stormi would have full lips, which she says come from her father, Travis Scott, especially since she has had so many insecurities about her own lips over the years.

During an episode of Jenner’s reality TV spin-off series, Life of Kylie, she opened up about her issues with her lips, and how they have been a sore spot for her since she was a young teenager.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ But I took that really hard,” Kylie Jenner revealed on the show.

Fans know that Kylie Jenner used lip fillers to plump her pout for many years, but this week she shocked many by revealing that she no longer uses filler and that she’s gotten ride of all of the artificial substances inside of her lips, as she is now seemingly going for a more natural look.