Khloe Kardashian Captures Tristan Thompson In A Sweet Moment With Baby True On Social Media

Khloe Kardashian caught her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, having a very sweet moment with their daughter, True, on Wednesday, and couldn’t help but post a video from the moment on social media.

According to a Kardashian family fan page on Instagram, Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable video of Tristan Thompson dancing around her house with their baby daughter, True. Tristan and True, whom Khloe has called “twins” in previously social media posts, seem to be sharing a sweet daddy and daughter moment.

“Do a little dance, baby,” Tristan is heard telling his daughter as he spins her around while dancing with her, and kisses and cradles her in his arms as Khloe records the encounter. True is seen wearing an adorable light blue jumper, while Tristan is seen wearing basketball shorts and a Cleveland Cavaliers sleeveless shirt.

Tristan Thompson’s choice in outfit may be hinting that he’s ready to get back to work as the new NBA season approaches. The basketball player’s team will have a lot of work to do this year after LeBron James recently announced he would be leaving the Cavs in favor of the L.A. Lakers for the next four years.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were recently spotted spending time with LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, at a club in L.A. earlier this week, seemingly proving that there is no bad blood between Thompson and James after LeBron’s decision to leave Cleveland.

❤️ A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Jun 22, 2018 at 12:43pm PDT

Meanwhile, sources tell Hollywood Life that Tristan Thompson is looking forward to getting back to his team and sees a big opportunity to step up without LeBron James on the court with him.

“Now that LeBron is gone, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in a situation where almost anything can happen, but with those thoughts as they are, nobody expects them to even get close to the NBA Finals. [Tristan] feels like this could be a great opening and opportunity to where he could become a superstar in the NBA,” the insider told the outlet.

However, the source claims that Khloe Kardashian is hoping that Tristan Thompson may end up playing in L.A. in the near future, as she would love for little True to grow up with all of her cousins around her.

“Khloe would love it if daughter True could grow up surrounded by Chicago and the rest of her cousins, all the time,” an insider dished, adding that Kardashian believes if Thompson could somehow continue to play alongside LeBron James it would be great for his career.