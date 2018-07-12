Paul Reiser Doesn’t Think The ‘Mad About You’ Revival Will Actually Happen

The popular ’90s sitcom may never make it back on the air.

Revivals are all the rage on television right now. Will and Grace and Roseanne were ratings cash cows for their respective networks, NBC and ABC, during the 2017-2018 TV season, and this fall we’ll see Murphy Brown on CBS and Last Man Standing on Fox. However, one show that was in discussion for a revival that we probably won’t see any time soon is Mad About You.

Back in May, the Inquisitr reported that Sony Pictures Television Studios was shopping around a revival of the Emmy-Award-winning hit comedy about New-York-City-based married couple Paul and Jamie Buchman, played by Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt, that aired on NBC from 1992 to 1999.

Reiser and Hunt, who remained good friends over the years, both reportedly signed up for the revival, and Peter Tolan (Murphy Brown, Rescue Me) agreed to serve as a writer and the showrunner.

The new installment of the series would supposedly focus on the Buchmans as they become empty-nesters after their daughter Mabel heads off to college.

Now, though, Reiser is saying a comeback “likely won’t happen.”

“Sony is trying to figure it out from their end,” the actor and co-creator of the show told the Tampa Bay Times. “That’s where I just walk away and go, ‘Call me when you figure it out.’ I don’t know what happens at that level.”

“They make their deals with whoever they make their deals with,” the 62-year-old continued. “So we’ll see if it happens…. My guess is it won’t happen.”

One of the hold-ups seems to be finding the right network for Mad About You. Reiser said it probably won’t land back on NBC. In fact, he would prefer it be picked up by one of the streaming platforms.

The best-selling author is very familiar with streaming services as he has worked on the popular Netflix series Stranger Things and also on Amazon’s Red Oaks.

Whether we find out what the Mad About You folks are up to now or not, Reiser said that he was happy with the way the series ended almost 20 years ago.

“We ended it the way we wanted to, we did everything we wanted to do, and we wrapped it up in a nice ribbon,” the comedian told the Tampa Bay Times.

“If [the powers that be] can’t make it happen, it’s not a big deal. Things happen, they don’t happen. There’s so many moving parts when you’re working with a studio or broadcaster.”

Instead of sitting around waiting for that phone call saying Mad About You will be back on TV, Reiser is taking his stand-up act on the road. He’ll be performing shows from California to New York over the next few months. Check out his official website for tour dates.