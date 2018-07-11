Hailey Baldwin Reportedly Gifted Fiancé Justin Bieber With His Very Own Engagement Ring

The couple went on an all-out shopping spree at a high-end jewelry store.

Who says only women can be the ones to don diamond engagement rings? Certainly not Hailey Baldwin that’s for sure. According to a recent report by The Blast, Baldwin, 21, gifted her new fiancé Justin Bieber with his very own engagement ring if you will.

Upon returning from their romantic Bahamas vacation on Tuesday, the model and her Canadian-born crooner apparently hit up Pristine Jewelers in New York, which is where Bieber, 24, bought Baldwin’s gorgeous 7-carat diamond engagement ring. Seemingly not wanting her soon-to-be hubby to feel left out, Baldwin went ahead and bought her man a ring with not only diamonds on it but his initials, “JB”, as well.

The shopping spree didn’t end there as Baldwin also decided to purchase another diamond ring for herself, which was custom made with the word, “Baby” inscribed on it. Fans might wonder if that’s her way of paying homage to the singer’s hit song off his 2010 album My World 2.0.

The “U Smile” singer decided to buy himself a nice gift in the form of a “33 carat diamond encrusted Patek Philippe” timepiece.

According to a source, the niece of actor Alec Baldwin also handed in her engagement ring for additional re-sizing purposes and apparently the ring will be returned to her with a few extra diamonds added onto it.

Pristine Jewelers is reportedly used to seeing its fair share of celebrities coming through as the high-end store is known for catering to celebs such as Cardi B, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, and Nas.

Upon their arrival, the couple was personally attended to by the jewelry store’s presidents, Avi and Ofir, themselves.

It’s been a whirlwind romance for the couple as they only rekindled their romance a month ago. The two previously dated from 2015-2016 but have been friends for almost a decade. So while their engagement has been a shock to many of their fans, the two clearly know one another very well.

While the pair has not yet set a date for their upcoming nuptials, the “Somebody To Love” singer apparently has an ideal wedding location in mind already.

According to a recent report by the Inquisitr, the rumor is that Bieber and Baldwin are considering the “Love Yourself” singer’s home country of Canada. An insider revealed that Canada holds a “special place” for Bieber and therefore, he would “love to get married there.”

No word yet on who might possibly receive an invite to their pending wedding as they only just got engaged on July 7, but the duo is reportedly leaning towards a more “private and intimate” ceremony. However, aside from the obvious family members, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear about some A-list celebs making their way onto the guest list as well, but there’s a high possibility Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, won’t be among them.