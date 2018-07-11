Ariel Winter Spotted Wearing Shirt With A Bold Message

"Do My Nipples Offend You?"

Ariel Winter isn’t afraid to be confrontational about body shamers, as she showed on Tuesday by wearing a shirt that asks, “Do my nipples offend you?”

As People reports, the Modern Family actress was spotted out & about in Studio City, California on Tuesday with boyfriend Levi Meaden wearing a simple outfit that wouldn’t have gotten any notice on anyone else. But since Ariel is a public figure – and a public figure who has battled body shamers (more on that in a few paragraphs) – the shirt she was wearing caught attention. It was a white, form-fitting top bearing the question mentioned in the first paragraph.

It’s the latest bold fashion statement from the 20-year-old. In early June, as The Daily Mail reported at the time, Ariel was photographed at an L.A. gym wearing a shirt with a vulgar message: “Keep Calm And Eat A Bag Of D***s.” She refused to apologize.

“Why can’t people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want? WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE! As long as you feel good about yourself that’s what matters. I know I did. Don’t ever let anyone stifle who you are and how your express yourself. Rant over :)”

That incident generated so much controversy from haters that Ariel eventually decided to scrub her social media accounts and take a break from social media for a while.

In fact, Ariel has been dealing with haters and body shamers for far too long now. Since becoming a fixture on Modern Family at the age of 12, she’s dealt with issues in her personal life. Specifically, her legal spats with her parents have been fodder for the gossip industry.

Even worse, people have been inexplicably obsessed with the young woman’s body. She famously underwent breast reduction surgery, saying that women in her family have traditionally been over-abundantly endowed, and she was not only in near-constant back pain, but also the subject of constant remarks from creepers and gawkers, as well as the press.

If anyone has had Ariel’s back throughout all of this, it’s been her on-screen sister, Sarah Hyland. The 27-year-old, who has herself dealt with off-camera issues, recently posted a photo of herself looking like anything but the Hollywood starlet that she is. Instead, she wore glasses, an ill-fitting hoodie, and no make up. In an Instagram post, she said she was “pulling an Ariel Winter” by being her true self and not apologizing for it.