Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Won’t Be Engaged Anytime Soon, Claims ‘Hollywood Life’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are reportedly putting an engagement on hold.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are reportedly too busy to get engaged.

According to a Hollywood Life report on July 10, the couple, who has been dating for nearly three years, doesn’t want to get engaged quite yet because they have way too much going on with their careers to focus on planning a wedding.

“With Gwen’s Vegas residency and Blake’s constant touring and duties with The Voice there really isn’t anytime to get married. And instead of getting engaged and waiting forever to get married they want to be in a spot where they can do both quick and the way they want to do it,” a source close to the couple explained.

As the insider explained, Stefani and Shelton’s careers need to cool off a bit before they are able to slow down and start the process of planning for their dream wedding. Just last month, Stefani began her Just A Girl Las Vegas residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas and when it comes to slowing down, nothing of the sort appears to be on the horizon. As for Shelton, he’s equally busy with his Country Music Freaks tour, which continues through August, and soon, he will begin filming the upcoming season of The Voice.

Since kicking off her residency in Las Vegas, Gwen Stefani has shared a number of photos on Instagram of her supportive boyfriend, Blake Shelton, at her side. In the years since the couple began dating, Stefani and Shelton have made their support for one another quite clear on social media and even made one another’s photo their main profile picture on Twitter.

Stefani and Shelton began their relationship in 2015 as they filmed the ninth season of The Voice. As fans of the couple may recall, both of them were fresh off of splits from their former spouses, singers Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively.

After going public with their romance in late 2015, Stefani and Shelton continued to be flirtatious with one another on The Voice and ultimately posed at each other’s side during red carpet events around Los Angeles. They also began acting as a family with Stefani’s three kids, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, and frequently visit Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch for outdoor fun.

To see more of Blake Shelton, don’t miss the return of The Voice later this year on NBC. No word yet on when Gwen Stefani will return to the show.