Trump also harassed Princess Diana with unwanted attention.

Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Queen Elizabeth on Friday, but the history of Trump and female members of the royal family is murky at best, including slut-shaming comments about Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge on Twitter. Trump also reportedly harassed Princess Diana, talking about her with Howard Stern on the radio.

The Daily Beast says it’s no surprise that Trump objectified Middleton and Princess Diana because he “never met a woman he didn’t want to insult, assault or otherwise demean. He is a classic misogynist.” And yet he will still be received by Queen Elizabeth on Friday at Windsor Castle (though it’s still unclear if any other royals will choose to attend the event).

The issues between Trump and Kate Middleton peaked in 2012 when the Duchess of Cambridge was on vacation with Prince William at a remote hunting lodge in France. A photographer using a long-range lens snapped photos of Middleton sunbathing topless and published the low-quality, “grainy” photos for the world to see. Trump chastized the duchess while sympathizing with the photographer.

Trump posted on Twitter and also called into the Fox morning show Fox & Friends to discuss what he saw as bad judgment instead of an invasion of privacy.

"During the 1990s,Trump attempted to date Lady Diana Spencer by sending her lots of flowers after her divorce from Prince Charles. Diana reportedly described his repeated overtures as"stalking."@NicolaGray78 @AnnieTHunt @ciderrose57 @ginachron @orca_waves https://t.co/hcYsXys2JF — rusincere ???? ✍️ (@rusincerely) July 11, 2018

Trump tweeted that Middleton should have known better.

“Kate Middleton is great–but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the nude–only herself to blame.”

Trump added that he understood that the photographer saw the opportunity to make some money and took it.

“Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!”

Trump repeatedly spoke about the Duchess of Cambridge being “nude” yet she had only removed her top. Still, he continued to insist to the hosts of Fox & Friends that Middleton had been “stupid” and blaming her alone for her circumstances.

“While we’re all fans of Kate, can you imagine… why would she be outside in the nude? Why would she be standing in the nude in the swimming pool or wherever she was? And she’s Kate, so you know, it’s terrible what they did, it’s terrible to take pictures, but how can you do a thing so stupid… To be outside of a swimming pool without a top on, and you’re Kate? Maybe they can stop it, but it is a very, very foolish thing she did.”

The matter was handled between St. James Palace and the media company in a French court, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were awarded €100,000 in damages for the invasion of their privacy.

1997 Stern-DJT interview imbedded in article. https://t.co/D8iqdinvmN — Melissa Buckner (@MelissaHBuckner) July 11, 2018

But not only has Trump insulted the wife of Prince William but earlier, he disrespected William’s mother, Princess Diana. In 1996, when Princess Diana and Prince Charles had split, Donald Trump, who was still married to Marla Maples, starting courting the princess, sending her flowers, says journalist and Diana’s close friend, Selina Scott.

“Trump clearly saw Diana as the ultimate trophy wife. As the roses and orchids piled up at her apartment she became increasingly concerned about what she should do. It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her.”

Scott said that Diana told her that Trump gave her “the creeps.” But the future president still had the princess on his mind when he was interviewed by radio host Howard Stern. Trump said he would have been willing to have sex with Diana, under one condition.

Stern asked Trump if he thought it would have been possible to have sex with Princess Diana.

“You could’ve gotten her, right? You could’ve nailed her.”

Trump answered the question boldly.

“I think I could have—but only if she got an HIV test first.”

Donald and Melania Trump will be received by Queen Elizabeth and perhaps Prince Philip at Windsor Castle this Friday.