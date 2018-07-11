Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Have Teamed Up For New TV Show Based In The Hamptons

The one-hour drama will be based on Jasmin Rosemberg’s 2008 book, 'How the Other Half Hamptons.'

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos, along with Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, are set to produce an hourlong TV drama at Freeform based on Jasmin Rosemberg’s 2008 book, How the Other Half Hamptons, according to Page Six.

The book explores the Hamptons share house, an annual ritual where young Manhattan 20-somethings take part in a camp-like culture by inhabiting a 10-bedroom house with plenty of strangers for 16 long weekends.

As reported by Deadline, the show will follow the lives of three best friends, Rachel (the good girl), Jamie (the wild one), and Allison (the suddenly single serial monogamist), as they juggle their way into friendship and love in the house where 40 strangers also reside. The show will focus on an array of experiences for the three best friends while they dodge unexpected twists of fate, endless parties, and regrettable hookups, only to come out stronger and more mature — hopefully.

The fact that Ripa and husband Consuelos, themselves New York natives, have been Hamptons regulars and have owned a place in the posh oceanside enclave, speaks to their attachment to the show, where, as executive producers, they will have every right to give their input into the production of the show.

How the Other Half Hamptons will join the slate of Freeform shows including Pretty Little Liars spinoff The Perfectionists, The Bold Type and Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, among others. Ripa and Consuelos’ production company, Milojo Productions, has worked with Kapital in the past, while the latter also has a long history at Freeform and its predecessor ABC Family, which includes multiple pilots and two shows, Chasing Life and Kevin From Work.

Ripa & Consuelos’ company also have a history of TV credits, including documentaries like The Streak for ESPN and Off The Rez for TLC, which premiered at Tribeca. On the digital entertainment front too, their company executive produced Joffrey Elite for YouTube’s AwesomenessTV.

The news of the new show comes soon after Ripa and Consuelos returned from their Greece trip, where she seemed to have an amazing time with her sons and 17-year-old daughter, Lola Consuelos. The TV personality got in a bit of a tiff with a few Instagram fans when they slammed her for taking too many vacations, to which Ripa shot back by saying that she works “extremely hard.”

If nothing else, the fact that the couple has announced a new show so soon after the vacations seems to have validated her point.