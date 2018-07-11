Britney Spears Reveals Incredible Abs & Toned Legs In Crop Top, Short Shorts As She Begins World Tour

Britney's revealing her insane body at the airport as she touches down for her first show.

Britney Spears is getting ready to kick off her huge world tour in style as she touched down in Washington, D.C., ahead of the first night of her massive tour, and if her rock hard body is anything to go by, she’s been rehearsing hard for her shows. The Sun published new photos of the star showing off her incredible body at the airport as she landed in Maryland on July 10.

The site shared snaps of Britney showing off her long, toned legs in green khaki short shorts as she made her way through the airport before playing the first of a number of shows across the U.S. and Europe on July 12. The tour will see her on the road until early September.

Spears was also revealing her toned abs and arms in the new candid snaps, as she wore a summery white crop top that framed her middle and featured frills across the neckline.

The mom of two then teamed her ensemble with chunky tan heels as Spears held on tight to her phone and a jacket after touching down in the U.S. capital with her team, which included at least one security guard.

The star was also clutching an orange binder as she made her way through the airport, which could possibly be full of secrets from her new tour such as costumes and set lists.

Britney Spears flaunts her physique as she lands in Washington DC – Daily Mail https://t.co/qKYmwN0xyD pic.twitter.com/9AZzPu18lc — Britney Spears News (@NewsBritney) July 11, 2018

Britney’s in the area to play the first stop on her “Piece of Me Tour,” which is heading across the globe for the first time after previously being performed as her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino.

Spears will take to the stage for her first show of the U.S. leg of the tour at MGM National Avenue in Oxon Hill on July 12.

As Inquisitr previously reported, this isn’t the first time Britney’s showed off all her hard work in the gym as she prepares for her big world tour.

Mike Windle / Getty Images

Earlier this week, the pop superstar gave fans a look at her toned abs in a top tied at the waist and tiny shorts as she rehearsed with her dancers in the studio shortly after Inquisitr reported that Spears revealed her rock hard body in a bikini last month while vacationing with her two sons.

Playing around with her various dancers and a couple of dogs as they all prepared for the first show, Britney told her more than 20 million followers how much she was looking forward to hitting the road for her first full international tour since the “Femme Fatale Tour” in 2011.

“So happy to be reunited with this crew and grateful to be doing what we love together again!!” Spears captioned the fun video she posted on the social media site on July 9. “Shared a lot of laughs and fun in rehearsals this past week!”

Britney then added that she “can’t believe the #PieceOfMe tour starts in just 3 days!!!”