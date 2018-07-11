Hollywood Planning Movie About Thai Cave Rescue, As Production Crew Arrived On Scene On Third Day Of Mission

Before the rescue operation for the trapped Thai soccer team was even completed, Hollywood was already on the scene seeking exclusive rights to tell the story.

Hollywood knows a good opportunity when it sees one. Some called it insensitive, but for Pure Flix producers and crew, it was either going to be them or someone else who would win exclusive rights to tell the story of the trapped Thai soccer team that gripped the world.

As the rescue mission entered the third day, during which point four boys and their coach still were trapped underground, a U.S. film crew and producers arrived on the scene and were busy planning a movie about the unfolding events and rescue mission. They are hoping to secure interviews with Thai Navy SEALS, the soccer players, coach, families, and other foreign rescuers, detailed News.

The CEO and co-founder of Pure Flix, Michael Scott, has a Thai wife and lives in Thailand part-time. His company is known for producing Christian-based movies, including God’s Not Dead. However, Scott says that “It’s not necessary to make this a Christian film, just an inspirational one,” detailed the Hollywood Reporter.

Scott also said that “I see this as a major Hollywood film with A-list stars… “It’s got incredible heart, incredible acts of heroism and bravery. It’s just an incredible thing and we think it will inspire millions around the world.”

Scott also added that after speaking with some of the divers, he heard some amazing things.

“This isn’t just about a movie, it’s about honoring everybody involved, including the soldier who died… This was truly a team effort involving Brits, Aussies, Americans and Thais, and the divers told us incredibly stories… They had less than five meters’ visibility, fought harsh currents and used a buddy system of two divers for each boy rescued. It was a monumental effort.”

The producers believe the movie could be a big hit at the box office, considering that the story captured people worldwide. Many waited with bated breath to hear of the discovery of the boys, and later watched the daring rescue mission unfold. The fact that all of the soccer players and the coach were rescued safely was a huge reason to celebrate, and now it’s just a waiting game to see how the boys and coach recover at the hospital.

Hollywood producers arrive at Thai cave rescue site for possible movie featuring A-list stars https://t.co/1zd58oK5bH pic.twitter.com/3uhQySehQz — Mothership.sg (@MothershipSG) July 10, 2018

Smith pointed out the reason that the movie could do so well, saying “it’s apolitical, it has no agenda. Everyone is on the same page and everyone is rooting for them.” And indeed, at a time when there seems to be division everywhere, including within the United States, the Thai soccer team’s story brought people together from around the globe.

"You can't make a horror movie that would even compare": Diving expert talks Thai cave rescue https://t.co/9xyfgPcb8T pic.twitter.com/MkRjv1O0js — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 8, 2018

The co-producer will be Adam Smith from Kaos Entertainment, with a budget around $30 to $60 million. Production is expected to begin in 2019.