Lena Dunham Shares Side By Side Photos Of Weight Gain, Says She’s Happier At 162 Pounds

Dunham is known for her body-positive posts.

Lena Dunham is never one to shy away from sharing her thoughts on social media and today is certainly no exception.

In a post on her Instagram account from earlier today, the Girls star shared another body-positive post for her 3 million plus Instagram followers. In the post, Dunham shares two side-by-side photos — one from her past and one more recent image. She then goes into detail on the caption, explaining both snapshots.

In the photo on the left, Dunham explains that she was 138 pounds when that particular photo was taken. She can be seen wearing a black dress that hits just above the knee along with a pair of ankle boots and looks incredibly chic. She looks into the camera and is visibly thin in the side-profile image. She then confesses that at 138 pounds, she was complimented all day long and she also would frequently appear on the cover of countless tabloids for both diet and weight loss.

But, the actress also dished that at the lower weight, she “sick in the tissue and in the head” after living on caffeine and what she called her “purse pharmacy.” She then goes into detail to explain the other picture.

In the photo on the right, Lena is noticeably more filled out. She all smiles as she walks with her dog in tow, sporting a pair of white pants and a grey sweater. She tells fans that in that particular photo, she weighs 162 pounds and she’s “happy joyous & free.”

And while at this weight she isn’t complimented by everyone, she says she’s complimented by the “people that matter,” and she lets herself enjoy fun and healthy snacks, appetizers, and entrees. She ends the post by bringing the full picture together in a few short sentences.

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on Jul 3, 2018 at 12:07pm PDT

“Even this OG body positivity warrior sometimes looks at the left picture longingly, until I remember the impossible pain that brought me there and onto my proverbial knees. As I type I can feel my back fat rolling up under my shoulder blades. I lean in.”

So far, the post has already earned the 32-year-old a lot of attention with over 200,000 likes as well as 6,400 comments. A ton of fans reassured Lena that she still looks amazing at her current weight while countless others chimed in to applaud Dunham for being so candid.

“Diets don’t work. Living life fully is the only thing that matter. Love your brain!”

“You inspire me to love the body I’m in,” another fan wrote.

“Love this and you so much!!! Such an inspiration,” one more follower commented on the post.

Good for her!