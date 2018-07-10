Ireland Baldwin Reacts To Cousin Hailey’s Engagement: ‘There’s Gunna Be One Less Lonely Girl’

The daughter of Alec Baldwwin and Kim Basinger posts a sweet note to her cousin and her famous fiance.

Ireland Baldwin is sending wedding wishes to her cousin Hailey—and she’s quoting Justin Bieber lyrics in the process. The 22-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger posted to Instagram to congratulate her 21-year-old cousin on her surprise engagement to the “Purpose” singer. The engagement leaves Ireland as the last “lonely” girl in the famous fam.

Ireland posted an adorable childhood photo of herself in a bathtub with her cousins Hailey and Alaia Baldwin, the daughters of her uncle, actor Stephen Baldwin. In her message to Hailey, Ireland quoted Justin Bier’s 2009 song “One Less Lonely Girl” and she made it clear that she’s the only “chick” in the pic who’s not cuffed. Ireland Baldwin wrote that there’s “gunna be one less lonely girl left,” as she congratulated “beautiful bride” Hailey and her future husband Justin on their engagement.

Haley Baldwin saw the post and commented “love you,” according to E! News. Ireland Baldwin also responded to a commenter who asked her if she will be the next one in the family to get engaged.

“I’m married to the money,” the model wrote.

Hailey, 21, and Justin, 24, got engaged in the Bahamas over the weekend, and it sounds like their families approve. Justin’s parents, Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette, both posted ecstatic reactions to their son’s engagement news to social media, while Hailey’s father Stephen reportedly thanked God for the union.

You can see Ireland Baldwin’s sweet Instagram message to her cousin Hailey and Justin Bieber below.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin wasted no time in confirming their engagement. The couple hit social media to express their love for one another the day after news of their engagement broke. According to Us Weekly, Bieber acknowledged that “word travels fast.”

“Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity, letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”

Hailey Baldwin also expressed gratitude for finding the love of her life, saying she wasn’t sure what she did “to deserve such happiness.”