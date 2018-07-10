‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Spoilers: Becca Kufrin Meets The Families In Episode 8, One More Suitor Left Roseless

What can viewers expect from Becca Kufrin's hometowns in Episode 8 of 'The Bachelorette'?

This season of ABC’s The Bachelorette is flying by and it is time for Becca Kufrin to meet the families of her remaining four men. She has strong feelings for more than one of her final four suitors and oftentimes, these hometowns will shake things up significantly. What spoilers are available so far for Episode 8 coming up on Monday, July 16?

The ABC preview shared at the end of Episode 7 gave some great insight into the hometowns. There is always at least one set of parents who voices concerns over their loved one and the possibility of heartbreak ahead. In this case, it looks as if all four families will verbalize this. Jason Tartick’s parents will try to explain to him that there are still three other guys and they can’t tell if Becca is falling for him.

Blake Horstmann’s mom will talk about the horrible heartbreak he’s endured, while his father will worry about his son being crushed if he’s not chosen. The Bachelorette spoilers from the preview also show Garrett Yrigoyen’s parents will talk about how broken he was previously and how they don’t know where Becca’s heart is.

Perhaps most significantly, Colton Underwood’s dad will apparently tell Becca he actually doesn’t want her to pick his son. He will note that it’s better to be hurt now than down the road, and there is surely additional context that needs to be incorporated to get the full sense of how tough this conversation was.

According to Broadway World, Becca will first meet Garrett’s family in Manteca, California, then she’ll see Jason’s family in Buffalo, New York. The third will be Blake’s family in Bailey, Colorado, with Colton’s hometown in Parker, Colorado, coming last. There will be talk of Yrigoyen’s prior divorce, farming, hockey, and a live performance with Australian pop singer Betty Who, and Underwood will introduce Kufrin to some of the kids he works with in his charity work.

As if meeting the four families wasn’t hard enough, Bachelorette spoilers tease that Tia Booth will be back and need to talk to Kufrin again. The preview shows Becca with Tia, Seinne Fleming, Caroline Lunney, Kendall Long, and Bekah Martinez, and Booth will ask if she can talk to the Bachelorette alone for a second. The two will take some time apart from the others, and Tia says something about feeling sick to her stomach.

Soon, Becca is left feeling blindsided, noting that she never saw something coming and that she feels terrible. Kufrin will get a chance to see all of these guys in their elements, and family is very important to her so these hometowns are key to her ability to determine who to keep and who to eliminate. At this point, Bachelorette spoilers don’t show that any of these hometowns are a total disaster, but Tia’s visit may have a major impact.

What happens next? As was previously detailed by the Inquisitr, Booth seemingly tells Kufrin that she still has feelings for Underwood. The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve have indicated that Colton is eliminated after hometowns, leaving Jason, Garrett, and Blake remaining to go on overnight fantasy suite dates in Thailand.

Luckily, Becca Kufrin has been open in saying she’s engaged and found love. The Bachelorette spoilers hint that these hometowns will have their rough moments, but fans will see a happy ending when the season wraps up in August.