‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: Couples Coming Out Of Season 5 Together Revealed By Reality Steve

Reality Steve's spoilers for 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 5 hint that several pairs are currently dating post-filming.

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers from Season 5 are starting to emerge and fans are anxious to know who seemingly finds love, or at least lust, this summer in Mexico. Gossip guru Reality Steve is sharing what he has pulled together so far, but he cautions that with this Bachelor and Bachelorette spinoff, it’s tough to nail down specifics at times. What does he have to share so far?

Reality Steve’s Bachelor in Paradise spoilers note that as far as he knows at this point, no Season 5 cast members got engaged. Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon did get engaged on camera during filming, but of course, they weren’t contestants this season. The Bachelorette castoff Jordan Kimball has already said he found someone special during filming, but Reality Steve says he hasn’t been able to confirm this situation fully quite yet.

While fans will have to stay tuned on the Jordan situation, there are several other couples who are seemingly still together post-filming. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers detail that Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch are together, and people will remember Kevin from Bachelor Winter Games, where he connected with Iaconetti, as well as the Canadian Bachelorette where he was engaged to Jasmine Lorimer. Astrid is from Nick Viall’s season.

Nick Spetsas and Connor Obrochta were left without roses on Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season, but they did find romance on Bachelor in Paradise. Spoilers note that Nick is with Chelsea Roy, who appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season last winter, while Connor is with Angela Amezcua. Angela is certainly less familiar to Bachelor fans as she wasn’t around for long, but she’s another gal from Nick’s journey. While these couples aren’t necessarily public yet, they have been spotted together in various ways, such as a photo Reality Steve managed to get and share via Twitter.

The other couple spoiled by Reality Steve is probably a bit juicier. Chris Randone had an intense time of things with both Becca and his fellow contestants on this spring’s Bachelorette, and many remember that Krystal Nielson endured similar issues when she vied for Luyendyk’s roses. As it happens, Chris and Krystal seemingly hit it off and at least for now, they are apparently together.

Reality Steve notes that not all of these pairs were together as filming ended. At least some of them connected post-filming, and Bachelor in Paradise spoilers haven’t come together on those details yet. In addition, there are at least one or two couples who are together post-filming, apparently, that the gossip king hasn’t pinned down yet.

Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres on Monday, August 7. From there, it will run on Monday and Tuesday nights for about four weeks. Will any of these couples go the distance and eventually get engaged and married? Additional spoilers will emerge ahead of the premiere date so stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.