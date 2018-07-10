Breaking: Child Reportedly Finds Five People Dead Inside Delaware Home

Among the five dead, three are children.

Delaware State Police are investigating the deaths of five people inside a Prices Corner home. According to reports emerging in the local media, police were called at around 8 p.m. on Monday night to a house on 2700 block of Ferris Road, where officers found five dead bodies.

Among the dead, there was a 42-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman, and three children all aged less than eight. The police didn’t reveal the names of the deceased because their family have not been notified. Little information about why or how the five people died is known at this point, but Sgt. Richard Bratz of the Delaware State Police confirmed that all of the five members had gunshot wounds.

“It is with heavy heart I come with this to you guys,” Bratz said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time.”

The bodies have been taken to Delaware’s Division of Forensic Science for autopsies, according to CBS Philadelphia. Police said in a press release that more information about the deaths will only be known once the postmortems are complete, but stressed that residents of the area need not be worried about their safety.

“The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is continuing their investigation into this incident. At this time, there is no concern for safety in the surrounding area,” the press release said.

Officers are continuing to question the residents at the time of writing of this report.

This neighbor lives across the street from where police say five people died from apparent gunshot wounds, including three kids under 8-years-old https://t.co/8e3omC2KE1 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/X7rQN5dorJ — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) July 10, 2018

One neighbor told reporters that the bodies were found by a child on Monday evening, who was reportedly supposed to stay there for the night. Apparently the boy rushed out soon after being dropped at the house, reportedly having found all the dead bodies upstairs.

“A neighbor said she watched him get out of a red truck, go inside the house and then rush right back out, so apparently he had to have found them ’cause no one else was around,” neighbor Alisha Garvin told CBS News.

The developments have left the neighbors in shock. Several people who lived on the block were shocked to see crime tapes at the scene as police officers and paramedics buzzed in and out of the house. Neighbors said that the neighborhood is usually inhabited by middle-income families who mostly lead idyllic, quiet lives.

“I don’t understand,” Myrna Hernandez, a 60-year-old woman who lived close to where the dead family lived, told reporters. “It’s hard to grasp something like that, especially with children.”

Hernandez said that she had seen the two adults swimming with the children in their backyard on Sunday morning. Others neighbors also claimed to have seen the dead on Sunday, reporting nothing appeared out of place.