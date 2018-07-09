Taylor Swift Flaunts Bikini Body On Romantic Vacation With Beau Joe Alwyn

As she takes a brief break from her hit Reputation Tour, Taylor Swift made time to enjoy a little getaway with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

According to the Daily Mail, Swift and the British heartthrob jetted away to Turks and Caicos, where they enjoyed a romantic vacation. In images published to the site, Alwyn and Swift walked hand in hand on the beach as they each appeared to be enjoying an adult beverage along the way. Swift’s amazing figure was fully on display in a white and blue striped bikini that didn’t leave a ton to the imagination. The 28-year-old could be seen sporting a silver necklace along with a ponytail and a pair of sunglasses.

Alwyn also looked beach-ready in a pair of short, dark swim trunks that expose much of his toned legs. The pair packed on the PDA, sharing kisses, holding hands, and even snorkeling together. They also spent the Fourth of July in Turks and Caicos and appeared to be smitten with each other at the moment, though they have been fairly private with their relationship since they began dating.

Unfortunately for them, the vacation is likely coming to an end as Swift will need to resume touring. According to her website, Swift is scheduled to play a show on July 10 at FedExField in Washington.

Currently, Taylor Swift’s personal and professional life are both going very well. As People shared at the end of last month, Swift is really happy to be back on tour, especially now that she is back in the United States playing shows. Not only that, but she’s also really happy to be dating Alwyn, who seems like a great fit for the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer, according to a source.

“Joe is just an amazing boyfriend. He is very supportive. Taylor adores his family. She’s in a very good place.”

The source also said that Swift loves dating Joe and she’s happy that she has been able to keep their relationship relatively quiet for the time being. The pair began dating over a year ago and prior to their Turks and Caicos trip, they were spotted together in London in May, where they sipped beer together at a pub in North London. Alwyn and his family also attended Taylor’s opening tour show in Arizona.

But as with all of Swift’s relationship, fans are left to wonder — will this one be forever or will Taylor be writing a song about Joe next?