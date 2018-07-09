Billie Lee Applauds Tom Sandoval For Accepting Everyone After Accusing ‘Pump Rules’ Cast Of Excluding Her

Billie Lee shared a birthday message for Tom Sandoval after attending an event she claimed to have been left out of.

Billie Lee shared a special message for her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Tom Sandoval, over the weekend.

As she and her co-stars celebrated Tom’s birthday in Los Angeles, the transgender star of the Bravo TV reality series took to Twitter and wished Tom a happy birthday and applauded him for being one of the few people who accept everyone.

“Happy birthday to the guy who literally accepts everyone and makes this planet a better place! I love you @TomSandoval1,” Billie tweeted on July 7.

Although Billie’s tweet seemed to some to be a sweet message from one reality star to another, others suspected she was throwing shade and slammed her for doing so. After all, she had previously called out the Vanderpump Rules cast for allegedly excluding her from the SUR Girls Night In event last week, which she ultimately attended.

“Shady! Girl don’t be subtweeting people like that,” one person said.

“Here she goes again. Give it a rest,” added another.

Earlier this month, after a number of Vanderpump Rules cast members shared posts on social media about the event at SUR Restaurant, Billie called out her co-stars for supposedly attempting to exclude her from the event by failing to include her username in their posts.

Days later, however, not only was Bille seen at the event, she was featured in a Twitter post which showed her in the midst of the action as she stood on a bar and poured champagne over guests at the venue.

More from last night’s smash #GirlsNightIn premiere at @SurRestaurant – @ItsMeBillieLee & @scheana keep it going, then Billie Lee caps things off with a generous pour ???????? pic.twitter.com/qp7AdBSre1 — PUMP RULES Podcast (@PumpRulesPod) July 5, 2018

After the post above was shared, fans expressed their confusion.

“Uh, we all thought your weren’t invited,” one person tweeted.

“Looks real excluded!” another said.

According to a number of Twitter users, Billie attempted to suggest that she was allegedly left out of the event because she was transgender. However, both Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder shut down the idea on Twitter and Instagram just a short time after Billie’s tweets were shared.

“They’ve been nothing but accepting of her since the beginning and tried to be her friend but she did nothing but start stupid drama and they’ve probably all had enough,” one fans suspected. “I don’t blame them, really. It has nothing to do with anything else – I’m positive.”

As fans of Vanderpump Rules may recall, Billie was added to the cast of the Bravo TV reality series last year after landing a job as a hostess at SUR Restaurant, where the series is based.