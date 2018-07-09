Twitter Drags Donald Trump For Claim He Signed ‘Contract’ With Kim Jong-Un, Trump Tweet Touts ‘Handshake’ Deal

Donald Trump says on his Twitter account that he is 'confident' the North Korean dictator will 'honor the contract we signed;' Twitter users laugh at him.

Following reports that North Korea was not, in fact, taking steps to get rid of nuclear weapons and nuclear capabilities nearly a month after the Singapore meeting between the country’s dictator Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump, Trump took to his Twitter account on Monday morning to reassure Americans that Kim would go ahead with denuclearization — calling the one-page statement signed by both men a “contract.”

Signed on June 12, the document (per Vox.com) said only that North Korea “commits to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.” But the “Korean Peninsula” also includes the Republic of Korea, generally known as South Korea, which relies on nuclear protection from the United States.

“Disarmament experts say North Korea has used denuclearization to refer to what it views as the American military’s strategic capability to strike North Korea with nuclear weapons from afar, and to the American protection of South Korea and Japan under a so-called nuclear umbrella from bases in the Pacific,” The New York Times reported.

While the United States has not made any commitments to withdraw its nuclear “umbrella” over South Korea, satellite evidence has shown that since the summit, as the Inquisitr reported, North Korea appears to have continued to improve — not dismantle — its nuclear facilities.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (r) with former North Korean spy chief Kim Yong Chol (l) in Pyongyang over the weekend. Andrew Harnik / AP Images

United States intelligence agencies quickly confirmed that report, NBC News reported, saying that, “North Korea has increased its production of fuel for nuclear weapons at multiple secret sites in recent months — and that Kim Jong Un may try to hide those facilities as he seeks more concessions in nuclear talks with the Trump administration.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was in Pyongyang for talks over the weekend, but as Bloomberg News reported, left with North Korea slamming the talks as “regrettable,” while stage-managing every minute of Pompeo’s visit, even rearranging artwork on the walls of Pompeo’s assigned hotel suite.

But Trump on Monday said he remained confident in Kim.

“I have confidence that Kim Jong Un will honor the contract we signed &, even more importantly, our handshake. We agreed to the denuclearization of North Korea. China, on the other hand, may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade-Hope Not!” his Twitter message said.

Twitter users immediately ridiculed Trump’s false claim that the brief statement signed on June 12 was, in fact, a “contract.”

Trump calls his one page memo with Kim a “contract”. Once again proving he knows nothing about business. Trump also refers to Kim’s “handshake” as a commitment.

Once again proving he knows nothing about foreign policy. — Mo Latno Bill Phelan (@MoBill) July 9, 2018

Btw Trump, you didn’t sign a CONTRACT with KJU, this isn’t a reality TV show. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 9, 2018

Trump talks about the North Korean leader like an apartment shopper who checked out Trump Tower…said he was interested…and then found another place. There was no contract. Just a salesman selling as hard as he can. pic.twitter.com/JTGeQt2T9V — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) July 9, 2018

The ‘contract’ said ‘work towards denuclearization’. North Kim promised nothing. You got played. Everything Trump touches dies — Eimear ???????? (@eimzcaomhanach) July 9, 2018

Pssst… Trump didn't actually sign a 'contract'…

He gave away everything Kim wanted and got absolutely nothing in return beyond a 'consideration'. Trump lied before, during and now, after meeting Kim.

Trump again proves he is unqualified for this job and unfit for the office. https://t.co/HLwMHYae0i — 4030Lisa (@4030lisa) July 9, 2018

Other Twitter commenters noted that Trump himself has faced more than his share of claims that he has failed to honor contracts in his own business career. During the 2016 presidential election campaign, as Fortune Magazine reported, Trump was facing more than 60 lawsuits from contractors, including his own lawyers, who said that Trump violated his contracts with them by refusing to pay.

In one particularly large contract case, a Florida golf resort owned by Trump was ordered to pay members more than $5 million for breaching a contract between members and the club, Fortune reported in February of 2017.

Would that be a "contract" like the ones @realDonaldTrump signed with banks when he took loans out for Trump Casino? — Joanne (@joanneccharles) July 9, 2018

There's hundreds of architects and contractors that can attest to the worthlessness of a Trump contract. — Vonald Putrump (@VonaldP) July 9, 2018

You have to ask how many thousands of Trump suppliers who have been defrauded over the years would ask the same question. "But we had a contract!" What was all that about the relations of nations? Trump hasn't a clue, and if you gave him one, he'd throw it away. — Greg Locke (@WhoLuvzKansas) July 9, 2018

Trump: a handshake is more important than a contract. Odd angle, coming from the King of the Lawsuit. Fact is, you had no deal. You wanted a photo op, KJU wanted to play you. You both got what you wanted. — Rob Z (@iamrobzil) July 9, 2018

The real problem here is that Trump thinks he signed a binding "contract" with Kim Jong Un. First – it isn't. Second – the language in the agreement is extremely weak. It says "to commit to work towards." @jimsciutto https://t.co/fszlVBrz2i — Brian P. Klein (@brianpklein) July 9, 2018

In fact, just on Monday — the same say Trump was claiming that Kim Jong-un would honor his “contract” on denuclearization — Trump was sued again over an alleged breach of contract, Bloomberg News reported. This time, Trump’s personal chauffeur of 25 years claims that Trump stiffed him out of more than 3,300 hours in overtime pay.