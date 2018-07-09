Three Charged Over Profane Snapchat Video Of Dying Stroke Patient

The three workers were tasked with monitoring an ailing 76-year-old woman, but instead filmed a clip, titled "The End."

Three employees at a senior living center face charges over a Snapchat video that allegedly shows them disregard a dying 76-year old patient with a stroke.

The recording, which the police say was titled “The End,” features Jordan Lanah Bruce, 21, Mya Janai Moss, 21, and Lizeth Jocelyn Cervantes Ramirez, 19, who were charged with exploiting an elderly and disabled person, WSB-TV reported.

The three women worked at Bentley Senior Living Facility in Jefferson, where they filmed the clip in the room of an unnamed woman, while they were supposed to tend to her before the arrival of a hospice nurse. The video was purportedly made on June 13.

Jefferson Police Department detective said that they smoked a vape pen and gestured profanities at the camera.

“It was going to be an extensive time before the hospice nurse could be there, so these three employees were supposed to closely monitor the patient,” the detective said. “They were completely ignoring her and posting the Snapchat video.”

Another employee at the facility spotted the video posted on Snapchat and reported it.

The women were arrested on June 22.

Bruce and Moss were released on bond, while Ramirez was being held for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to Fox 5.

A subsidiary of Kaplan Development Group, Bentley Senior Living Facility brands itself as “a leader in the field of assisted living and senior care.”

Located on Northminster Drive in Jefferson, it boasts integrity, compassion and respect as its core values that guide its services in assisted living, memory care and respite care among other options, according to its website.

“Our staff of assisted living professionals are highly experienced, knowledgeable and caring—and are devoted to making certain that residents are always treated with respect and dignity,” the website further states.

Bentley Senior Living Facility has not yet responded to media requests for comment.

The incident is the latest in a streak of news coming out of senior facilities this summer.

Late in June, a 77-year-old man at a high-rise senior center in Los Angeles shot dead a firefighter, who responded to an emergency call about an explosive device, the Herald Democrat reported.

Around the same time, but across the country, some 128 residents and 30 workers at a Lakeland, Florida nursing home were evacuated after fire broke out on the top floor. The blaze was quickly put out, WFTS reported, and no one sustained any injuries.