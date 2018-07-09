Kourtney Kardashian Wore Her Skimpiest Thong Bikini While Celebrating Daughter Penelope’s Birthday On A Yacht

The reality television star has been enjoying her extended vacation in Italy.

Kourtney Kardashian had an interesting choice of wardrobe for her daughter’s birthday party on a yacht in sunny Italy — a very revealing thong bikini.

The reality television star was photographed on the getaway to Portofino, Italy, this weekend to celebrate Penelope’s 6th birthday. As Hollywood Life noted, Kourtney picked a skin-baring tan bikini for the trip, which garnered her quite a bit of attention.

Photos showed Kourtney running with her three kids in the sun-soaked vacation spot, though the report noted that there was quite a bit of behind-the-scenes drama. Kourtney’s ex and the father of her children, Scott Disick, did not join the family for the trip and the report noted that he and Kourtney had quite a spat over Penelope’s birthday plans.

“Kourtney and Scott had yet another epic fight over who is having the kids for the holiday,” a source told the celebrity news outlet. “Scott wanted the kids to be stateside for the holiday with him and Sofia [Richie], which infuriated Kourtney. She has been with the kids in Europe and wanted to have them to herself with Younes [Bendjima].”

The children have only been with Kourtney on the most recent leg of her European vacation. As E! Online had reported, Kourtney and Younes Bendjima first went to Rome for a romantic trip together and then traveled to Capri, where they took in the beautiful waters and went yachting. It was there that the rest of the family joined Kourtney and her beau as they headed to Portofino for Penelope’s birthday festivities.

During the trip, Kourtney has been sharing plenty of pictures of the festivities, which has also included taking in the sun while wearing a number of different swimwear options. Just a few days earlier, she got attention for a newspaper-print bikini that she wore while in Capri with her boyfriend.

Some fans noted that Kourtney Kardashian’s revealing swimwear looked familiar, as it appeared to be the same one she’s shown off in previous outings including one in January (which can be seen below).

Kourtney Kardashian’s thong bikini even managed to steal headlines away from her sister. Just a few hours before Kourtney’s vacation photos hit the internet, Kim Kardashian was getting attention for a provocative photo of herself with legs spread apart while holding a can of pineapple juice. In the photo’s caption, Kim wrote, “Google the benefits of pineapple juice,” hinting at the juice’s effect on parts of the human anatomy.