Seventh Wrestler Claims It’s True: Jim Jordan Knew Of Team Doctor’s Sexual Abuse,

Jim Jordan has been inundated with allegations from former wrestlers that he knew of the team doctor's sexual abuse of players, now a 7th person has spoken out.

Rep. Jim Jordan has maintained that he had no idea that the team doctor was guilty of sexual abuse while he was assistant coach of the Ohio State University wrestling team. However, former wrestlers have spoken out, one by one, claiming that Jordan is not telling the truth: they all say that Jordan knew about the sexual abuse, and that he didn’t do anything about it. This is hurting Jordan politically, as he is seeking to become the Speaker of the House, detailed The Hill.

At first, it was just a handful of former wrestlers making the allegations. But as time passed, more people have stepped forward. The latest person to come forward to corroborate his teammates’ accusations is David Range, who was part of the wrestling team in the 1980s. He claims that “Jordan definitely knew that these things were happening — yes, most definitely… It was there. He knew about it because it was an everyday occurrence,” according to The Washington Post.

According to Range, team members would discuss how the team doctor, Richard Strauss, on a regular basis in the locker room. Range recounted that “We talked about it all the time in the locker room… Everybody joked about it and talked about it all the time.” He elaborated.

“He just fondled you a little too long while he gave you a hernia check… And then he stayed in the showers, like, an hour until everyone was done.”

Strauss is accused of inappropriately touching players during exams and for “ogling” players in the showers.

Jim Jordan should be held to the same standards he demands of others: https://t.co/IGDlP3VgIT pic.twitter.com/er2Zj7xDcG — Slate (@Slate) July 8, 2018

In the midst of the accusations, there have been some players that defended the former coach and current congressman. One such player is Michael Alf, who was part of the team in the late 1980s. Alf said that “[Jordan]’s the most honest person I’ve ever met… The thing is, if he saw something like that, he wouldn’t have tolerated it.. . . If Jimmy says he didn’t know, I believe him.”

Meanwhile, Jordan maintains that he never heard anything of the like in the locker rooms. Jordan also accused a couple of the former players making the allegations as having a “vendetta” against him and the school in a bid to discredit them.

All the while, an investigation has been launched into Richard Strauss, who killed himself in 2005 when he was 67-years-old. His family says that they are “shocked and saddened” over the allegations, and that they are cooperating, detailed ESPN.