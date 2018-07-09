They will show there is more than one way to do British fashion

Two great names in British fashion are coming together to collaborate on a project which celebrates Britsh style, heritage, and inspiration. Riccardo Tisci, Burberry’s chief creative officer, and famed designer Vivienne Westwood, head of the brand that bears her name. The excitement of the staid British brand Burberry working together with the mother of punk fashion (that initially designed clothing for the band the Sex Pistols, boggles and teases the mind.

Harpers Bazaar UK says that in September, Tisci will share his first Burberry collection, and recently he shared a photo on Instagram of photos in black and white with himself, Westwood, and her husband and partner, Andreas Kronthaler.

Tisci says that it was Westwood’s designs that first got him interested in fashion.

“Vivienne was one of the first designers who made me dream to become a designer.”

Riccardo Tisci helmed Givenchy for ten years before coming on board this spring at Burberry as the chief creative officer, and he explains that he was dying to ask Westwood if she would like to work with him.

“When I first started at Burberry, I knew it would be the perfect opportunity to approach her to do something. She is a rebel, a punk and unrivaled in her unique representation of British style, which has inspired so many of us. I am so incredibly proud of what we will be creating together.”

At 77, Vivienne Westwood isn’t slowing down, as she is still an environmental activist who works with a rainforest charity called Cool Earth. Westwood is also an active gardener when she’s not working on new designs.

On his Instagram page, Tisci raved about working with the style icon.

“Vivienne is the most unique champion of British style and has been a huge inspiration for so many of us. I am incredibly proud of what we will be creating together.!!!”

British GQ called the work of Burberry and Westwood the “collaboration of the year.” So is Westwood going to punk up some Burberry, or will Burberry present a more buttoned down for of Westwood’s wild designs? We are hearing that it’s Burberry that’s going to get a bit of the wild side thrown its way.

“I am SO honored to announce a new Burbs collaboration with the original British PUNK.”

GQ is having fantasies of what a hybrid of the two will look like.

“Tartan check jeans with safety pin fastenings? Sure! Patchwork trenchcoats with graffiti embroidery? Absolutely! Heavy tread bovver boots with Burberry Check laces? You can bet your life on it.”