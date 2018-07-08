WWE News: Footage Of Undertaker’s Madison Square Garden Match, MSG Turned Purple To Honor The Legend

Full card results, including Bray Wyatt back in action, and Ronda Rousey, once again, makes Nia Jax tap.

At a WWE house show in New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, The Undertaker returned to in-ring action. At the WWE live event, The Undertaker teamed with Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns to face Kevin Owens, Elias, and Baron Corbin in a six-man tag team match.

As 411Mania reported, eight other contests were featured on the card, and the results are as follows:

Bobby Lashley defeated Jinder Mahal with a jackhammer.

WWE cruiserweight champion Cedric Alexander beat Buddy Murphy with the lumbar check.

Good news, it looks like Wyatt has recovered from his injuries and he is back in action. In a triple threat tag team bout, WWE Raw tag team champions Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy squared off against The B-Team and Titus Worldwide. The tag champs were successful, and Hardy hit the twist of fate on Titus for the three-count.

In a six-woman tag team match, Bayley, Natalya, and Ember Moon defeated Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Alicia Fox. Bayley got the pinfall on Morgan after hitting the Bayley to belly.

Somewhat shockingly, Mojo Rawley beat Bobby Roode with the pounce.

WWE Intercontinental champion Dolph Ziggler faced Seth Rollins and Finn Balor in a triple threat match. Ziggler rolled up Rollins for the three-count.

The Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik, and Lince Dorado) defeated Drew Gulak, Jack Gallagher, and Brian Kendrick in a six-man tag team contest.

As the Inquisitr reported, Ronda Rousey competed in singles action Friday night against Nia Jax at a WWE house show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Alexa Bliss and Mickie James were the heel referees, and Jax would end up tapping out to Rousey’s armbar.

It seems the exact same match took place at WWE’s live event at Madison Square Garden, and once again, Nia tapped out. The WWE were known to have repeat matches in house shows before the days of the internet, and it’s, somewhat, peculiar that they are still putting on seemingly identical matches night after night.

To pay homage to “The Phenom,” Madison Square Garden was lit up in purple.

How cool is this?!? @TheGarden was decked out in purple last night in celebration of The #Undertaker's return! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/VSDwKz9WyM — WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2018

As seen in the video below, the crowd was on fire throughout this one. Roman Reigns took most of the heat throughout the contest, and the crowd loved it. Toward the end of the match, Elias delivered a series of punches to Roman’s skull. He was then countered by Reigns with a Samoan drop. Elias successfully stopped Reigns from making the tag, and Corbin was in next. After hitting “The Constable” with a Superman punch, Roman tagged in “The Phenom,” Corbin tagged in Kevin Owens, and the crowd went nuts.

The Undertaker delivered a series of punches to Owens in the corner. “The Phenom” then delivered his patented snake eyes followed by a big boot. The Undertaker then delivered a dropkick and went for the cover, and Owens barely kicked out in time. The Undertaker signaled for the chokeslam, Elias ran in, and Corbin hit “The Phenom” from behind. “The Dead Man” threw Baron into a spear by Roman Reigns. Strowman then hit a powerslam on Elias. The Undertaker choke-slammed Kevin Owens, and the WWE legend followed it up with a tombstone piledriver for the pinfall.