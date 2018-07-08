Halle Berry Beats The Heat By Ditching Her Bikini Top And Hitting The Beach

Halle Berry recently tried to cool off during the Southern California heat wave by waving goodbye to her bikini top. On Sunday, the 51-year-old actress took to Instagram to reveal that she wasn’t letting soaring temperatures force her to stay indoors. Instead of planting herself in front of an air conditioner all day, she hit the beach with stylist Lindsay Flores.

It wasn’t much of a challenge for Flores to help Berry pick an outfit for their outing. In a photo that the John Wick 3: Parabellum star shared on her Instagram page, she’s wearing nothing but the bottom half of a black two-piece swimsuit. Halle Berry’s stylist copied her client by going topless and rocking a similar pair of bikini bottoms.

The two women stood on a beach in Malibu with their backs to the camera and their arms up in the air while a third person snapped a photo of them. Both women were throwing up peace signs and gazing out at the ocean.

“Suuuupppeeerrrr busy with @iamlindsayflores surviving the heat,” Berry captioned the photo.

As reported by NBC Bay Area, a heat wave has been shattering record high temperatures in certain areas of Southern California. On Friday, the temperature soared to a sizzling 108 degrees in Downtown Los Angeles. However, according to The Weather Channel, it’s currently much cooler in Malibu where Halle’s photo was taken; the high for Sunday is 89 degrees.

Halle Berry revealed that she also spent her Saturday cooling off in the surf, but she kept her bikini top on. In an Instagram photo snapped during that visit to the sandy shoreline, she’s pictured wearing a different black two-piece swimsuit featuring bottoms with multiple criss-crossing straps on the sides. She has her back to the camera and is crouched down in front of an incoming wave, bracing herself as she prepares to get drenched by its salty spray. That image has received over 105,000 likes so far, along with hundreds of comments about Halle’s hotness.

“Hot af today. All I can do,” she captioned the snapshot.

“You’re much hotter,” read one response to her caption.

“Yes you are hot af and getting better every day,” another admirer wrote.

Halle Berry has also been cooling off by working up a sweat. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently took to Instagram to give her followers an inside look at her brutal workout routine. Popsugar shared a few GIFs of Halle demonstrating some of the resistance band exercises that she performs to get her envy-inducing beach body, and she’s definitely willing to suffer to look good in a swimsuit; despite the summer heat, she’s been exercising outside.