Victoria Beckham Shares Pic Of Shirtless Husband On A Peacock Float

David Beckham looks sexy anywhere, and Victoria Beckham proved that when she shared a picture of her husband atop a peacock pool float.

The former Spice Girls star took to Instagram to share the image with her 21.3 million followers. She captioned the hilarious looking moment, “He keeps telling me it’s coming home and I’m starting to believe him!! X”

Really, who wouldn’t want to relax with such a fun pool toy? Perhaps Victoria should agree to let David bring the peacock home because he looks utterly relaxed atop the majestic colorful blue floatie. The soccer star and underwear model wore a hat, sunglasses, and a white swimsuit. His posed, relaxed, with one arm above his head showing off his intricately tattooed arms and chest as well as his toned and chiseled body.

Just days ago, the couple celebrated their nineteenth anniversary together, according to a People report. They celebrated their enduring love amid rumors that they’ve split. At this point, those rumors appear to be false. Their representatives said, ‘There is no statement due or divorce. This is just fake social media news. This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time. There is no statement due, no divorce, and a lot of Chinese whispers and fake social media news.”

To mark the occasion, David shared a picture of he and his wife holding hands celebrating together at a restaurant in Paris. He captioned the lovely image, “19 Years WOW … This time 19 years ago I was dressed from head to toe in purple???? …. Happy anniversary to the most amazing wife & mummy … Love You x @brooklynbeckham@romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

For her part, Victoria shared the same image with the simple caption, “19 years!!! X I love u so much x.”

The couple is parents to Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13 and daughter Harper, 6.

In 1999, Victoria married David Beckham in style at an Irish castle. More recently, they renewed their vows in a private ceremony after living life together for so many years and parenting four children together as the mega superstars they became since the early years of their relationship.

They’ve been the subject of many split rumors, and both Victoria and David admitted in the past that making a marriage work can be difficult at times. However, through it all, they’ve managed to stay together for nearly two decades now where other celebrity marriages end up failing, so they must be doing something right. Even if it means accepting the fact that an outrageous blue peacock pool toy may join the household after a relaxing vacation.