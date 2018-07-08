With both star players looking extremely well practiced during their early performances, things are looking up for the pair during the tennis tournament.

At the half-way mark of the Wimbledon 2018 tennis tournament, both Roger Federer and Serena Williams are poised to place very well according to the BBC.

So far, the Swiss superman Roger Federer has knocked down all three of his opponents in predictably stylish fashion, and is the odds-on favorite to clinch the title despite still facing opposition from longstanding rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Both of these men show the potential to topple Federer if they play their best game, leaving some level of excitement in the men’s singles bracket.

The third place seed was dispatched early on in the brackets, with Marin Cilic having been defeated by Argentinian player Guido Pella, ranked 73 in the world standings. Three time Grand Slam winner Stanislas Wawrinka was also turfed from the competition following a loss to Thomas Fabbiano.

Despite Federer’s advancing age – the tennis legend is 36 in a sport that favors youth – he defies all typical assumptions on the matter and continues to dominate the court.

Dark horse contender Novak Djokovic could also pose a serious threat to Federer if the two manage to meet up in the last 16. Djokovic most recently made headlines when he was openly booed by the crowd at the All England Club in a back and forth that saw him blowing kisses to those malcontents in the stands, unhappy with a time violation by Djokovic in the third set according to ESPN.

Novak Djokovic sends a message to the Centre Court crowd… ???? https://t.co/m2VLOlv5ve#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/HmNNzuWBuj — BBC Tennis (@bbctennis) July 7, 2018

On the women’s side, things are beginning to look a little less even. Serena Williams stands unopposed by any of the other top 10 ranked women tennis singles players in the world, with the remaining field of competition seeded much lower.

So far, Serena Williams has won three matches in a row without dropping a single set, an accomplishment that shows she may no longer be hampered by an earlier chest muscle injury she suffered against another tennis icon, Maria Sharapova, during the most recent French Open. Far from showing any rust after having taken an extended period of time off following the birth of her firstborn daughter, Olympia, Williams has been training relentlessly to the point where she even missed her baby’s first steps.

She took her first steps… I was training and missed it. I cried. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2018

That dedication to her chosen sport and profession appears to have paid off as she steamrolls her way through the brackets.

Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Several former champions and current players have been lauding Serena Williams’ performance thus far, pointing out that her trademark big serve is back, and that she appears to be playing in a league of her own despite the hiatus and the injury.