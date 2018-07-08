Mel B Says She’s Uncertain About Her Return To ‘America’s Got Talent’

Mel B has been one of the judges on "America's Got Talent" for years.

If you’re a fan of America’s Got Talent, this news will prove to be a bit distressing: Mel B, the Spice Girl-turned-judge, isn’t sure if she’ll be returning to the hit NBC talent competition show.

According to RadarOnline, Mel B first voiced her concerns about her job security in the paperwork filed during her bitter divorce from her now-ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte.

In the documents, which were filed in response to Belafonte’s request for spousal support, the former Spice Girl said that she could lose her job on the hit NBC talent competition show “any minute now,” and if she does, providing support to her now-ex-husband would cause “undue financial strain” on her.

What’s more, while Mel B confirmed that she will be on the show until at least October of 2018, she’s not sure if she’ll be asked that after that time.

“My current state of financial affairs is of utmost concern due to the fact that Stephen and I have immense tax debts and have been unable to repay those debts,” she said in the paperwork.

Mel B is currently considered one of the most popular judges on America’s Got Talent, where she works alongside Howard Stern, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandell, and Simon Cowell.

If, indeed, Mel B isn’t asked back to America’s Got Talent, she can take comfort in knowing that there’s a possibility she’ll be employed by the Spice Girls.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, last week, she was a guest host on The Today Show, and it was there that she shared the possibility of reuniting with Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Halliwell, and Victoria Adams for one last tour.

She said, at the time, that they all got along from the minute they formed the group, mostly because they knew each other from “the scene,” where they tried out for other groups before getting commissioned for the Spice Girls.

At the height of the Spice Girls’ popularity, they were making $75 million a year.

The last time the Spice Girls reunited was in 2008, and that tour gave them a $70 million paycheck.

And even though there was some question as to whether the Spice Girls would be reuniting, either this year or any other — mostly because Victoria Adams, now Victoria Beckham, loathes to tour — Mel B said that “it will happen,” and when it does, their first stop will be on NBC’s The Today Show.