Christina Ricci Reveals That Her Son Had The Funniest Reaction When He Watched ‘Casper’

Christina Ricci recently revealed that her young son has reached that age where he’s starting to become curious about her movie career. However, the 38-year-old actress decided that 3-year-old Freddie wasn’t quite ready to start working his way through his mother’s film catalog after witnessing his reaction to the movie Casper.

During an interview with People, Christina Ricci said that little Freddie, whose father is camera grip James Heerdegen, recently began asking her if she’s “a movie actress.” The Lizzie Borden Chronicles star revealed that she hadn’t discussed her job with her son before, but he’d obviously heard other people talk about what his mother does for living. This led to Ricci having to try to explain what acting is to a toddler, and she eventually decided to simply show him some of her work.

Many of Christina Ricci’s movies aren’t exactly toddler-friendly, but she has a few from her days as a child star that are still popular with kids today. At first, she said that Freddie “didn’t want to see anything where Mommy looked different.” In addition to being much younger in her family-friendly films, Christina usually had dark hair. She’s currently blonde, so it’s possible that her son didn’t like seeing her with her gothic Wednesday Addams pigtails. Or maybe he didn’t like seeing his mom transform into a woman with a pig’s nose in the movie Penelope.

Whatever the case may be, Freddie eventually changed his tune and began requesting certain movies starring his mother. One film that they watched together was the 1995 fantasy comedy Casper. Unfortunately, it’s the movie that made Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen realize that their son “hadn’t developed that ability to discern reality from fiction.”

“He started asking me about my childhood with my best friend, the ghost,” Ricci recounted. “And we were like, ‘Oh! Too soon.’ For a while, he was asking me a lot about ghosts and living alone with my dad and being a ghost and we were just like, ‘Oh no!'”

In the movie Casper, Ricci’s character, Kat, lives with her widowed “ghost therapist” father. The two move into a sprawling house that’s haunted by Casper the friendly ghost and his not-so-friendly uncles. According to Mashable, Casper is notable for being the first movie to feature live actors and actress interacting with a CGI lead character.

It’s probably a good thing that Ricci didn’t show her son The Addams Family movies, which depict her sadistic character trying to murder and maim multiple people, including her own brother. But perhaps Freddie will be okay with watching the upcoming animated movie about the ghost-free, mysterious and spooky clan. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, another former child star, Chloe Grace Moretz, is voicing Wednesday Addams in the film, so Freddie’s parents don’t have to worry about him getting confused if they choose to let him watch it. It will also help that he’ll be a little older when it comes out in October 2019.