The Hill's John Solomon recently revealed new FBI documents that show Peter Strzok and other agency personnel were involved with targeting Trump and associates for political reasons.

A recent report from opinion contributor for The Hill, John Solomon, has revealed what Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch is now calling evidence of “hyper political bias” infecting both the Mueller-led Russia probe as well as the FBI itself according to PoliZette.

“Oh, it’s further confirmation that the Trump-Russia investigation was infected by the hyper-political bias against President Trump where they’re looking for excuses to target his team,” said Fitton, speaking particularly to the reportage offered up by Solomon based upon the newest wave of agency memos.

Speaking on Fox News at the time, Fitton pointed out that this new information provided by Solomon was begrudgingly released after a long period of dragging their feet on the issue. The FBI released documents to the Department of Justice as well as the congressional committees that have been seeking the release of these papers for a lengthy period of time.

Solomon noted in his article for The Hill that the memos now being produced to the DOJ as well as to congress show “damning” and “troubling” evidence of bias against President Trump and his associates.

“They [the memos] show Strzok and his counterintelligence team rushing in the fall of 2016 to find “derogatory” information from informants or a “pretext” to accelerate the probe and get a surveillance warrant on figures tied to the future president.” Solomon writes.

These allegations are very unflattering for the agency and shatter the illusion of political objectivity when it comes to the FBI, which could explain the delay in releasing these documents to government stakeholders.

Fitton continued during his interview with “The Ingraham Angle” host Pete Hegseth, elaborating on the usage of parallel construction in order to make things appear as if they were on the up and up despite evidence to the contrary emerging.

“You had [Carter] Page write a letter complaining about an improper FBI leak, and the response from one of the top FBI officials [was], ‘Well, let’s use it as an excuse to bring him in and interview him,'” Fitton said. “And then they follow that up with the infamous [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] warrants, which… would never have been approved but for their reliance on the Clinton-DNC dossier.”

Fitton went on to say that “spying on Carter Page was a convenient vehicle to get at the Trump operation.”

Alex Wong / Getty Images

FBI Agent Peter Strzok and colleague Lisa Page are central to the investigation, with both agents having served under Mueller’s Russia collusion probe at one point or another, the former moreso than the latter. Strzok most recently had his security clearance revoked as result of the texts slowly being released that show himself and Lisa Page openly agitating against the election, and later the administration, of President Trump according to The Washington Times. The pair also exchanged texts in October of 2016, on the eve of the election, discussing how best to frame a request that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe pursue a surveillance warrant against Carter Page.

“At a minimum, that keeps the hurry the F up pressure on him,” Strzok wrote.

Fitton concluded the interview with a strong assertion that there was, in fact, no Russian collusion on the table whatsoever, the entire thing a last-ditch fabrication of a desperate Democratic Party apparatus and complicit establishment connections — including setting up Paul Manafort for a big fall to get to President Trump.

“And then the other aspect of this, which is also in Solomon’s piece, is that right after the election, they are talking about — after the election, President Trump’s elected, they focus on, ‘Well, we have to get all the people tied to Paul Manafort and compare notes and figure out what we’re going to do there,'” Fitton noted. “So Paul Manafort is being targeted not because of anything he did wrong, but the trigger is President Trump’s election.”

“There is no Russia collusion, and the only collusion we’re aware of with respect to Russia is Hillary Clinton using Fusion GPS to gather Russian intelligence to smear Donald Trump,” Fitton said. “[Special Counsel Robert] Mueller ought to be investigating how his investigation started if he’s looking for Russian collusion.”

Manafort is currently incarcerated in a facility that many insiders describe as a “hell hole” where prisoners are “treated worse than livestock” according to Fortune. He has been placed in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day according to CNBC. Paul Manafort served as President Trump’s campaign manager before the role was taken over by Kelly Anne Conway, and has plead not guilty to all charges he currently faces – those including witness tampering, money laundering, and failing to register as a foreign agent for lobbying purposes.