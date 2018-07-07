Mariah Carey Seemingly Caught Lip-Syncing In New Video After Fall During Las Vegas Residency

Mariah could still be heard singing despite slipping on stage in Las Vegas.

Mariah Carey was seemingly busted lip-syncing during her return to the stage in Las Vegas as part of her “The Butterfly Returns Las Vegas” residency shows. Hollywood Life shared a new video of the pop superstar taking to the stage in Sin City on July 5 which seemingly showed her singing without even moving her lips.

The clip shot by a fan showed Mariah performing her 1995 hit “Fantasy” for the crowd when her boyfriend and backup dancer Bryan Tanaka could be seen pushing her along the stage as she sat on top of a box on wheels.

However, things didn’t go quite to plan after the box appeared to start to tip over as the dancer pushed her along, almost sending Mariah tumbling to the floor.

Though Carey managed to put her feet on the ground before slipping too far, fans noticed that the star’s voice could still be heard around the venue despite the pop star taking a bit of a fall and moving her microphone away from her mouth.

Breathe Heavy also shared a video of the moment, noting that the “We Belong Together” singer “puts her mic down to catch herself, but miraculously the playback kept on.”

Carey also seemed savvy to the pretty awkward moment, shrugging and kicking up her foot as her dancer attempted to pick up the box and she tried to sit back down. She also barely missed a beat as she continued to perform for her fans.

But while the star managed to recover in style, of course, this isn’t the first time Mariah has suffered a lip-sync fail.

The star infamously had a disaster while performing live on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest in December 2016 when she failed to sing after the playback track with her vocals on didn’t start playing while she performed in the middle of New York City’s Times Square.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Carey said that she was “mortified” by the incident that aired live from the big apple.

“My true fans have been so supportive and I am so appreciative of them and everybody in the media that came out to support me after the fact,” she said at the time, “because it really was an incredible holiday season that turned into a horrible New Year’s Eve.”

The apparent lip-sync fail came amid another near-incident in Las Vegas.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Mariah experienced a pretty scary moment during her residency show this week after her son Moroccan put a black plastic bag over his head while on stage with his mom.

While the singer performed the track “Always Be My Baby” with her son and his twin sister Monroe on stage, he suddenly put the bag on his head and began to spin around in a circle, though Carey quickly sprung into action and pulled it off his head.