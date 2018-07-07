Tom Sandoval posted his gratitude on Instagram.

During the last season of Vanderpump Rules, fans saw the new Lisa Vanderpump bar, Tom Tom, a partnership of sorts with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, start to take shape. But fans have been wondering when the grand opening of the new bar will be announced.

According to Bustle, Tom Sandoval has given fans a hint on his Instagram page, where he toasted all of those who were part of the making the bar a reality.

“Cheers to Ken & @lisavanderpump for all their hard work & patience! Cheers to Pandora and Jason for all their hard work with menu & internal organization! Cheers to @nickalain for his all his hard work & artistry! Cheers to @twschwa for stepping up and becoming obsessed with cocktails & drink ingredients! Also Cheers to @stassischroeder for creating her own damn holiday ‘Outfit of the Day’!! #ootd -As far as everyone else.. in 3 and a half weeks, I will cheers to u in person when #TomTom opens.”

Sandoval posted this list of cheers on July 1, and so three-and-a-half weeks would put the opening at the end of July. It’s unclear if this would be the grand opening or a soft opening, but fans are dying for a firm date.

On the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 reunion, there seemed to be some tension over the project, with Lisa Vanderpump saying that Sandoval and Schwartz were just junior partners in the bar that was named for them. Vanderpump said she had not even cashed the checks from each Tom, which made it sound like they were on some sort of probation.

Tom Sandoval shared concerns about the direction of the bar and suggested that he thought the “expensive” wine refrigerator was a bad idea because people didn’t order bottles of wine. But all seemed to have been rectified when Tom Sandoval next appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and said he thought that Tom Tom should be opening in late May or early June.

That ship has obviously sailed, but there seems to be an end in sight as Sandoval had a rather specific guess. To be safe, August 1 sounds like a safe guess for the opening of the newest addition in Lisa Vanderpump’s bar and restaurant empire. It sounds like by the end of the summer, Tom Tom will join Sur and Pump as the bars on Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules.