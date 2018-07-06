Jenna Bush Hager Takes A Jab At President Trump After His Comments About Her Grandfather

Bush granddaughter doesn’t appear optimistic about current Republican leadership.

Donald Trump spoke to a crowd of supporters in Great Falls, Montana yesterday. In his speech, the notoriously cavalier president was characteristically dismissive of a Republican predecessor, this time setting his sights on former-president George H.W. Bush, who served as president from 1989 until 1993. Bush lost his wife of more than 70 years less than three months ago.

Trump questioned the complexity of one of H.W. Bush’s presidential philosophies, where he referred to “a thousand points of light,” according to People.

“You know all of the rhetoric you see… ‘Thousand Points of Light.’ What the hell was that by the way?… ‘Thousand Points of Light.’ What does that mean? I know one thing: ‘Make America Great Again’ we understand. Putting America first we understand. ‘Thousand Points of Light,’ I never quite got that one. What the hell is that? Has anyone ever figured that one out? It was put out by a Republican, wasn’t it?”

Taking to task a nuanced reference of serving others, Trump referred back to his more simplistic and straightforward mantra of “Make America Great Again,” in what appeared to be an effort to appeal to his audience and simultaneously attempt to separate himself from establishment Republican politicians.

Trump ran on a presidential campaign of being an outsider to the political landscape, though still ran on the Republican platform.

Granddaughter of George H.W. Bush and daughter of former-president George W. Bush, Jenna Bush Hager broke her general silence on the current president, in seeming to indicate that Donald Trump’s election may have driven America to the point of no return, in terms of selflessness.

Since Trump has assumed office the Bush Family has had their share of disagreements with the current president, including George W. Bush indicating he did not vote for the Republican president in the 2016 election.

GREENWICH, CT – MAY 31: Jenna Bush Hager speaks onstage during the Changemaker Gala at L’Escale Restaurant during the 2018 Greenwich International Film Festival on May 31, 2018 in Greenwich, Connecticut. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Greenwich Film Festival) Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Jenna Bush Hager’s comment on Trump’s disparagement of previous Republican leadership occurred via Twitter.

Many Twitter users were quick to comment that Jenna Bush Hager’s tweet was an example of “going high” in response to Trump “going low.” As of the time of this report Donald Trump has yet to comment on the former First Daughter’s response, which seemed to express some doubt as to America’s potential to serve others in the future, though also remained hopeful.

Donald Trump has had many squabbles with Republican leadership in the past, including Senator John McCain and Mitt Romney. Often he is still criticized by Republican leaders like Lindsay Graham and Mitch McConnell, though the vast majority of Republican Senators and House Representatives, including the aforementioned, still vote in favor of Donald Trump’s proposed legislative bills.