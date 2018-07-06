LeBron James Celebrates Lakers Deal With Italian Vacation, Gets Spotted Dancing To Disco Classic At Capri Club

James, 33, was spotted on a yacht hanging out with billionaire music executive Jimmy Iovine and dancing at a Capri club to the tune of "I Will Survive" during the course of his splashy vacation.

The vacation was documented in depth by a report from Observer, which wrote that James, his wife Savannah, and their three children flew to Italy “mere hours” after he agreed to join the Lakers for the next four seasons. On July 4, James and his family boarded a yacht in Positano, where the four-time NBA MVP spent some time chatting with Jimmy Iovine, the Interscope Records and Beats Electronics co-founder who had helped create Apple Music in more recent years. According to TMZ, their meeting was interesting, as James made about $30 million as a product endorser when Beats was sold to Apple.

After celebrating the Fourth of July on the yacht, James was reportedly spotted on the same day at Casa Malaparte, where he visited American artist Brice Marden. This meeting was documented on art dealer Larry Gagosian’s Instagram account, as he posted a photo of LeBron and Marden, where the two appeared to be having a casual conversation on the artist’s couch.

As further noted by Observer, LeBron James’ Italian vacation also included a visit to a Capri nightspot, where he was spotted dancing to the tune of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive,” with a cigar hanging from his mouth. Sports Illustrated observed that James appeared oblivious to the fact that other partygoers were capturing his performance on video.

According to Observer, LeBron James’ trip to Italy marked the second time this summer that he went on an expensive vacation with his family. Prior to his flight to Los Angeles to make his decision to sign with the Lakers, the James family took a trip to Anguilla, where they reportedly stayed at a posh villa that cost them $75,000 a week to rent, and enjoyed amenities such as a full-time chef and butler, a home theater system, and an infinity pool. The publication also noted that LeBron’s recent penchant for expensive vacations marked a stark contrast from his previous reputation, as claimed by former Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Dwyane Wade, as the “cheapest guy in the NBA.”