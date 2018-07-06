Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wearing Matching Gold Rings After Making Relationship Instagram Official

What does this all mean for fans of the ex-'Quantico' actress and the 'Jealous' singer?

Nick Jonas and girlfriend Priyanka Chopra have moved forward quickly in their relationship, wearing matching gold bands to show their commitment to one another. The identical bands resemble promise rings and Jonas and Chopra were seen wearing them on their right hands.

The “Jealous” singer, 25, and the former Quantico star, 35, were first photographed wearing the jewelry during their trip to Mumbai, India, in June.

The pair debuted their rings the same day they made their relationship Instagram official, June 22, which was also the same day they dined with Chopra’s mother in the country. Jonas shared a sweet video of his girlfriend to his Instagram story. In the clip, Chopra is seen walking towards Jonas, and he captioned it “Her,” adding a heart emoji for good measure.

The actress was seen wearing her band again on July 3 while strolling with Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s nephew in NYC, according to The New York Post. Jonas was still seen, according to the paper, wearing his while celebrating the July 4 holiday with the actress in New York with his family.

Chopra joined Jonas, his brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée, Sophie Turner for a steamy July 4th holiday in The Big Apple. E! News reported that the group traveled from Soho to the Upper West Side of Manhattan via CitiBikes.

“Joe and Sophia rode faster with a pack of friends, while Nick and Priyanka were in the back,” a source close to the couple remarked to E!. The same source continued that the couple was “touchy feely” with one another.

Chopra later joined Jonas’ brother Joe, Turner as well as his other brothers Kevin and Frankie Jonas, sister-in-law Danielle Jonas, and nieces Alena Jonas and Valentina Jonas—on a private roof terrace to watch the fireworks. Nick also shared an Instagram photo of all four Jonas brothers, including Frankie Jonas. “Brothers. The tradition continues,” he captioned the post.

Brothers. The tradition continues. ???????? A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jul 4, 2018 at 6:55pm PDT

According to E! the couple initially met as Ralph Lauren’s guests at the 2017 Met Gala. They made their romance public in June and have spent the better part of the summer jetting around the world, meeting each other’s family members.

E! reported the two attended Jonas’ cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in New Jersey. Shortly after that, Chopra and Jonas headed to India where he met her mother for the first time and attended Aksha Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding celebration. The couple then jetted off to Brazil, where Jonas was a featured performer at the VillaMix Festival.

“He’s crazy about her and is excited about where things are going,” a source told E! News. “She is different from anyone else he’s dated. She’s very mature and sophisticated,” the source added. “It’s been a breath of fresh air and he’s very happy with her.”