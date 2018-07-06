Right Wing Pundit Rick Wiles Says Democrats Plan To Kill Republicans To Prevent Them From Voting

The TruNews host is generating criticism for his inflammatory comments.

Right wing pundit Rick Wiles normally doesn’t get attention beyond the far-reaches of the internet, but the Christian talk show host and “end times” conspiracy theorist is attracting controversy for a prediction that Democrats plan to start killing Republicans to prevent them from voting.

The statement from the TruNews television host caught the attention of Right Wing Watch, a website that monitors and reports on inflammatory rhetoric from right-wing news outlets. The host declared during a show this week that the Democratic Party is a terrorist organization intent on sparking another civil war, and that the public protests against members of Donald Trump’s administration will soon turn violent.

“The Democrats are now stalking members of the Trump administration,” Wiles said. “My friends, I’m telling you there is a day coming, perhaps this year, they’re going to shoot members of the Cabinet, they’re going to shoot members of the House and Senate.”

Wiles was referring to a number of incidents in which members of the public have targeted Trump administration members, including now-former EPA chief Scott Pruitt, who was confronted by a mother clutching her baby who asked the scandal-plagued cabinet member to resign. Other Trump cabinet members, including Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, have also been either turned away or protested at restaurants.

Wiles went on from there, asking rhetorically whether all elected officials would need bodyguards to protect them from Democrats and at what point the Democratic Party would be charged with “being a terrorist organization.”

“Mark my words,” Wiles declared. “They’re going to kill Republicans and by 2020, on election day, they’re going to kill Republican voters, they’re going to block Republicans from voting.”

Rick Wiles is not the only far-right media figure to predict that Democrats would start a civil war. InfoWars host and fellow conspiracy theorist Alex Jones had also predicted that Democrats were planning to start a civil war on the Fourth of July, leading to widespread mockery on Twitter as users described their plans for the civil war, which included occupying Starbucks and weaponizing NPR.

Others wrote mocking letters in the style of the those featured on the Ken Burns documentary about the American Civil War.

My dearest, It’s been almost 24 hours since we have started the #secondcivilwar. We have built our defense along the border full of Hillary’s emails because we know they cannot get over them. Please send more hummus. Love to baby Lola and Rocco. #Secondcivilwarletters — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) July 5, 2018

My Dearest,

Sad news from the front. Food’s sparse & troops are forced to share avocado toast. Sadly, I’ve been wounded. I drank real milk in my latte instead of soy & have been afflicted with Lactose Intolerosis. I will persevere. In love & resistance-#SecondCivilWarletters — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) July 4, 2018

Rick Wiles didn’t get as much attention with his prediction that Democrats would start killing Republicans to prevent them from voting, but the lesser-known television host still managed to spark controversy.

Rick Wiles: God Will Destroy America If Anthony Kennedy Is Not Replaced With An Anti-Choice Justice https://t.co/wcslPxAaFp — #TheResistance (@SocialPowerOne1) July 3, 2018

Wiles has also generated controversy for past statements, including saying that God will destroy the United States if retiring Supreme Court justice Anthony Kennedy is not replaced by a pro-life justice.