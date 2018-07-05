Will Smith’s Drops Shocking Bombshell About Marriage To Jada Pinkett Smith

Has he just confirmed rumors about the couple is no longer married?

Will Smith just dropped a major bombshell about the state of his marriage to actress wife Jada Pinkett Smith. He revealed details about the rumors that the couple is divorcing in a new interview on TIDAL’s Rap Radar podcast. According to the rapper and actor, he and Pinkett Smith have taken to not calling themselves “married anymore.”

Rather, the couple has started to use even more poignant words than “married” when referring to their relationship. They call themselves “life partners.”

“We don’t even say we’re married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life,” Smith explained to Rap Radar.

“There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do — ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space,” he explained of the state of the couple’s relationship.

Pinkett Smith has long echoed her husband’s sentiments about their marriage, stating that they are “family” and that the word marriage doesn’t even begin to explain the bond the two share with one another, their children Jaden and Willow and Smith’s son Trey from a previous marriage.

Richard Shotwel / Invision / AP Images

Pinkett Smith recently echoed her husband’s sentiments on a Sway in the Morning radio interview.

“At the end of the day, that is a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period.”

The couple has long endured rumors that their marriage was dissipating since the two initially tied the knot on December 31, 1997. Smith and Pinkett Smith, who just celebrated 20 years of marriage, have long stood firm in their commitment to one another and their family.

Smith and Pinkett Smith met in 1990 when Smith was starting his NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The actress had just moved from Baltimore to Hollywood and auditioned for the role of Smith’s girlfriend on his hit television show The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. She didn’t get it the role as the show’s producers thought that at 5 foot, she was too short for the 6-foot-2 Smith, according to People.

The actress revealed that the secret to the couple’s longstanding relationship has to do with a mutual respect for one another. Pinkett Smith remarked to People that the couple loves to laugh together, learn and love together. She also admitted that at the base of their relationship, “we just really like each other.”

Pinkett Smith currently hosts a chat series called Red Table Talk for Facebook Live. Smith is working on new music to be released sometime this year.