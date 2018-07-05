Jessica Simpson Shares Throwback Patriotic Swimsuit Photo For The Fourth Of July

Jessica's celebrating America with a swimsuit snap.

Jessica Simpson celebrated the Fourth of July this year with a very patriotic throwback swimsuit photo. Entertainment Tonight reports that the star showed her patriotism on Instagram on July 4 by posting a snap of herself in an American flag bathing suit while attached to a parachute.

Celebrating the U.S. holiday in serious style this year, Simpson took to Instagram this week to share the old photo of herself from a military-inspired photoshoot with GQ magazine from 2005. It showed her hanging on to a parachute while wearing army boots as a military helicopter could be seen in the background as she touches down in a field.

Jessica shared the stars and stripes snap in honor of the celebration, simply writing in the caption of the photo she decided to show off to her followers, “Happy 4th” alongside an American flag emoji.

The swimsuit snap was a big hit with fans as they left hundreds of comments on the upload which has already received more than 80,000 likes since Simpson shared it with her 4.3 million followers this week.

Jessica – who is now mom to 6-year-old Maxwell and 5-year-old Ace – then shared the same throwback picture from her past GQ photoshoot from 13 years ago on her Twitter page to recognize Independence Day 2018.

Happy 4th ???????? A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jul 4, 2018 at 12:21pm PDT

Simpson has proved that she’s a big fan of the Fourth of July holiday in the past, as People reported that back in 2012, the actress, singer, and businesswoman shared an adorable family photo including her baby daughter to celebrate America’s birthday.

“Hope everyone had a great 4th!!” she tweeted at the time, sharing a sweet photo of herself, husband Eric Johnson and her daughter Maxwell, who was just one month old at the time. The youngster is now 6-years-old.

Jessica shared a much more recent photo of her daughter this week, as Maxwell jokingly poked fun at her mom’s love of high heels while they were on a flight together.

As reported by Daily Mail, Simpson’s daughter hilarious pointed at a flight safety card that made it clear that heels should not be worn in an emergency situation as she looked pretty shocked and concerned at the camera as her mom snapped the picture.

Jessica then jokingly captioned the picture, which she uploaded to her Instagram account on July 3, “‘No heels Mom'” alongside the hashtag of her daughter’s name, #MAXIDREW, and a crying laughing emoji.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

As Inquisitr previously reported, the mom of two has been teasing that she’s working on new music for a while now, sharing various photos of herself getting back to work in the music world and working on a new album on her social media pages.

Aside from her 2010 Christmas release, Happy Christmas, Simpson hasn’t released an album since her 2008 country release, Do You Know.