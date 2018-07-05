Jessica Alba Shows Off Post Baby Body As She Reveals She Still Has 15 Pounds To Lose

Jessica is showing off her post-baby weight loss on the Fourth of July, six months after giving birth.

Jessica Alba is showing off her toned body and revealing that she still has 15 pounds she’s hoping to lose after giving birth to her son Hayes in January. Entertainment Tonight reports that the mom of three showed off her post-baby weight loss in a new photo posted to her Instagram Stories account this week on the Fourth of July.

Before celebrating the U.S. holiday with her family – including little Hayes, 6-year-old Haven, 10-year-old Honor and her husband Cash Warren – Jessica revealed on the social media site that she was hitting the gym to get back in shape after the baby.

ET posted the snap Alba shared with her followers, which showed her wearing her sports gear, including a patterned blue sports bra and navy leggings as she worked out in the gym. The Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer actress also shared just a tiny glimpse at her flat stomach in between her sports top and bottoms.

But while there’s no doubting that Alba looked already to be in pretty great shape in the snap she shared on Instagram Stories on July 4, the star wrote on the photo that she’s still hoping to lose another 15 pounds after giving birth to her son.

“Still got 15lbs to go – this is my most challenging considering I didn’t gain as much [with] Hayes,” Jessica wrote on the site, adding that she is now “six months postpartum.”

Jessica then added on the photo that she really “got it in” at the gym that morning.

Following her morning work out, Alba shared some sweet glimpses into how she spent her Fourth of July with her family during a vacation in Mexico.

But while it certainly doesn’t look like Jessica needs to lose another 15 pounds, the star has been open about her dedication to health and fitness in the past.

Speaking to Shape Magazine in 2015, Alba revealed that she tries to work out four times a week, but it’s often closer to two or three because of her busy life as a mom, actress, and entrepreneur with her Honest brand.

“I take Spin or hot yoga classes in the morning, and I sacrifice sleep to fit them in,” she told the magazine at the time, admitting that working out for her stretches beyond the physical benefits on her body.

“For me, the benefits of exercise are more mental than physical,” Alba said of why she loves exercise. “Working out takes away that little edge so that I feel happier and more productive, and my brain can get kick-started.”

Jessica previously revealed after the birth of her second child, Haven in 2011, that she actually wore a double corset for days at a time to get her body back into shape.

“I wore a double corset day and night for three months,” she said of getting her body back after giving birth for the second time, per Shape. “It was brutal; it’s not for everyone,” Alba added, noting that it was “sweaty but worth it.”