Kendall Jenner Shows Off Flat Tummy In White Bikini During Khloe Kardashian’s Fourth Of July Party

Kendall Jenner was showing off her bikini body on the Fourth of July. The supermodel posed for the camera in a white bikini with red and white striped blouse over top during a holiday party at Khloe Kardashian’s house on Wednesday.

According to a July 4 report by the Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner showed off her toned abs in a sexy photo via her Instagram account. In the picture, Kendall is lying on her side on an outdoor sofa with her hair in her face. Jenner obviously knows how to pose in front of the camera, and it shows in the Fourth of July snapshot as she wore her high-cut bikini.

Kendall’s photo was taken during a Fourth of July party at Khloe Kardashian’s house. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe threw a big backyard bash on Wednesday night, which included sweet treats, food by Chef K., inflatables to play on, and array of floating pool toys for her guests to enjoy while at the party.

Although guests hung out by the pool, Khloe Kardashian did not take a page out of Kendall Jenner’s book and wear a bikini. Instead, Khloe opted to wear a bright, neon orange spandex outfit from the Yeezy Season 7 collection.

Kardashian documented moments from the Fourth of July party via her Instagram story, and even caught a video of Jenner cozying up to her rumored new boyfriend, Ben Simmons. Jenner and Simmons have been making headlines with their recent outings. The couple have been spotted out grocery shopping, snuggling up poolside and getting steamy in a hot tub. They’ve also been seen out partying at the Peppermint Club with Khloe and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Meanwhile, while Khloe Kardahian and Kendall Jenner partied with friends in L.A., Kourtney Kardashian continued her romantic vacation in Italy with boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Kourt has been in Italy with Younes for the past two weeks, and was recently joined by her three children, Mason, 8; Penelope, 5; and Reign, 3.

Kim Kardashian also broke away from the group to celebrate the Fourth of July. Kim took to her own Instagram story to reveal that she was spending the day at the lake with her friends, and even tried wakeboarding for the first time, calling it “hard.” The mother-of-three rivaled little sister Kendall Jenner as she wore a blue and white bikini during her boat outing, and later posted that she was celebrating America’s birthday with a bonfire after a day of fun in the sun.